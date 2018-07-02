May calls on EU to show more flexibility in Brexit negotiations

Theresa May has called on the European Union to show more flexibility in negotiations over Brexit, warning that parliament would reject the withdrawal agreement unless it was accompanied by clarity on a future trading relationship.

Updating MPs on last week’s European Council meeting, the British prime minister said a White Paper to be published next week would set out “detailed proposals for a sustainable and close future relationship” between Britain and the EU.

“I warned EU leaders that I did not think this parliament would approve the withdrawal agreement in the autumn unless we had clarity about our future relationship alongside it,” she said.

“The EU and its member states will want to consider our proposals seriously. We both need to show flexibility to build the deep relationship after we have left that is in the interests of both our peoples.”

Ms May has called her cabinet to an all-day meeting at Chequers on Friday to agree a common position on key issues surrounding Brexit, including customs and Britain’s future relationship with the single market. Downing Street on Monday declined to comment on reports that the prime minister had a new proposal for the customs relationship after Brexit.

Warning

Earlier, Conservative ministers and backbenchers rounded on Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg after he warned the prime minister that she risked splitting her party as Robert Peel did over the Corn Laws in the middle of the 19th century.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Rees-Mogg suggested that his fellow Brexiteers in the backbench European Research Group (ERG) would vote against the final exit deal if Ms May abandoned her negotiating red lines.

“Any attempt by the EU to impose its laws and court on the UK, either directly or indirectly, must be rejected. Any EU agreement that restricts the country’s ability to make trade agreements with other states, restricts our ability to control our migration policy makes us pay to trade or interferes with our fishing waters could not be accepted. Indeed MPs would vote against such propositions in parliament,” he wrote.

Foreign office minister Alan Duncan said Mr Rees-Mogg risked debasing “government, party, country and himself” by his insolence in lecturing and threatening the prime minister.

“The PM must be given maximum latitude and backing,” Sir Alan tweeted. “The ideological right are a minority despite their noise and should pipe down.”

Backbench MP Simon Hoare accused Mr Rees-Mogg of hectoring and blackmail and warned that he risked opening the way to a Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn. Another backbencher, Vicky Ford, said there was no majority in parliament for the hard Brexiteers’ vision of Brexit.

“If this becomes a binary choice between staying in the single market and customs union or no deal, then I do not believe there is a majority for no deal,” she told the BBC.

On Monday evening, foreign secretary Boris Johnson offered support for Mr Rees-Mogg in a complimentary tweet.

“It’s vital that all MPs are able to air their views on Brexit. Whatever your position, I hope we can all agree that Jacob Rees-Mogg is a principled and dedicated MP who wants the best for our country,” he said.