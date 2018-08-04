Man arrested after body found during missing midwife search

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found during the search for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Staffordshire Police said the man, who had previously been released on bail, had been re-arrested after a body was discovered near Caverswall on Saturday.

Two other men, aged 28 and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.

Ms Eastwood (28) was last seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital at 7.45am eight days earlier on Friday July 27th.

Forensic teams are at the scene and will remain there for some time, while specialists officers support the midwife’s family.

Police said the body has yet to be formally identified and a postmortem will take place in due course.

Dozens of officers and police dogs had been scouring an area near Tickhill Lane, using large sticks to search bushes.

Ms Eastwood’s colleagues raised concerns at 7.20pm on the same day she was last seen after she failed to show up for her next shift.

The force said neighbours reported hearing a scream in the vicinity of Ms Eastwood’s house at about 2pm on the day she went missing.

Det Supt Simon Duffy, from the force’s Major and Organised Crime Department, said: “The discovery today is not what anyone wanted, and this is now a homicide investigation.

“A 32-year-old man who was previously released on conditional bail has now been rearrested for murder and remains in custody.

“Two other men, aged 28 and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

He added: “I would like to thank the public for their support, and anyone with any further information is asked to contact us on 101.”

Ms Eastwood’s sister, Gemma Eastwood, had made a tearful appeal for help in tracing Samantha on Friday, saying: “We miss you very much, we need you home where you belong. If she’s out there, or anyone knows where she is, please get in touch. Get her home.” – PA