Johnson to demand new Brexit deal when he meets Merkel and Macron

Boris Johnson will tell Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that there must be a new Brexit deal when he makes his first trip abroad as prime minister.

Mr Johnson will make clear to the French president and German chancellor that Britain will leave the European Union on October 31st with or without a deal.

The PM, who is heading to Berlin on Wednesday and Paris on Thursday, is expected to say that Parliament will not and cannot cancel the outcome of the EU referendum.

He will insist there must be a new deal to replace Theresa May’s thrice-defeated Withdrawal Agreement if Britain is to leave with a settlement on October 31st.

Speaking at the Fleadh in Drogehda on Saturday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was due to speak to Mr Johnson early next week.

“It’s really just an opportunity to state our positions,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Certainly I’ll be interested to know from him if the withdrawal agreement isn’t something he believes he can accept and how the UK will honour the commitments they made to Ireland and the EU back in 2017.”

Asked whether he expects Borris’ position to shift, the Taoiseach said:

“I’ll have to talk to him but what I expect between now and October 31st is there’ll be many twists and turns. But we’ll see how it goes.”

‘Meltdown’

It came as leaked documents showed the “most likely aftershocks” of a no-deal Brexit.

The UK will be hit with a three-month “meltdown” at its ports, a hard Irish border and shortages of food and medicine after it leaves leaves the bloc, according to Government documents on “Operation Yellowhammer” published by The Sunday Times.

A senior Whitehall source told the paper: “This is not Project Fear - this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios - not the worst case.”

Details of the PM’s travel plans emerged as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated his call for MPs to work together to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Corbyn, who set out his plan to be installed as a caretaker prime minister last week to stop the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, said his proposal is the “most democratic way” to prevent a no-deal.

He told the Observer: “My message to MPs across Parliament is simple and urgent: only by working together can we stop no-deal.

“Three years after the EU referendum, the country stands at a precipice. Boris Johnson has become Prime Minister without any popular mandate. He has no right to drive our country off a cliff and into the arms of Donald Trump with his no-deal fixation.

“The plan I set out this week is the simplest and most democratic way to stop no-deal. We have to seize the opportunity before it’s too late, so the people, rather than an unelected Prime Minister, can decide our country’s future.”

The Liberal Democrats and senior Tories have rejected his proposal, however it won the potential backing of the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Tory MP Guto Bebb.

