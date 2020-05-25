Dominic Cummings says he does not ‘regret’ actions and behaved ‘legally’

British prime minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has sought to defend his decision to drive to County Durham despite the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, saying he believes he behaved “reasonably” and does not regret his actions.

Mr Cummings said “I have not offered to resign”, adding: “I have not considered it.”

In a highly unusual press conference in the rose garden of 10 Downing Street, Mr Cummings said he made the journey because of fears over a lack of childcare if he became incapacitated with Covid-19, but also concerns about his family’s safety.

Mr Cummings said he feels the lockdown rules allowed him to exercise his judgement. Mr Cummings said: “I believe in all the circumstances I behaved reasonably and legally.” Mr Cummings said “I do not regret what I did” but added that “reasonable people may well disagree”.

Mr Cummings said stories suggested he had opposed lockdown and “did not care about many deaths”, but he told reporters: “The truth is that I had argued for lockdown.

“I did not oppose it, but these stories had created a very bad atmosphere around my home, I was subjected to threats of violence, people came to my house shouting threats, there were posts on social media encouraging attacks.”

Mr Cummings said he was worried that “this situation would get worse”, and “I was worried about the possibility of leaving my wife and child at home all day and often into the night while I worked in Number 10”.

“I thought the best thing to do in all the circumstances was to drive to an isolated cottage on my father’s farm,” he added. The defence of his actions comes amid furious calls for him to resign or be sacked by Mr Johnson for travelling to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family after his wife developed coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Cummings denied further reports which suggested he took a second trip to the North East on April 14th. Reports suggested he took a second trip to the northeast in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19. He said at no point in Durham did his family visit his parent’s house.

He says he should have made the statement earlier. He said the prime minister asked him to give an account.

Several Conservative backbenchers have joined calls from opposition parties for Mr Cummings to quit or be sacked, amid warnings that his actions have “undermined” efforts to fight coronavirus. – PA/Reuters