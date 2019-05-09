Defend it like Beckham: Football star disqualified for using phone in Bentley

David Beckham has been disqualified from driving for six months after receiving six points for driving his Bentley while using a mobile phone in London’s West End.

The football star (43) admitted using the device while driving in Great Portland Street, after being spotted by a member of the public on November 21st.

His case was considered at Bromley Magistrates Court last month, through an administrative process known as a single justice procedure, which is not open to the press or public.

The procedure was introduced across England and Wales in 2015 as a means of freeing up court time by allowing magistrates to quickly deal with low-level offences which do not warrant prison sentences.

Scotland Yard previously said the father-of-four had pleaded guilty by post.

Two months before he was reported for the offence, Beckham was criticised after avoiding prosecution on a speeding charge because of a technicality.

Enlisting the services of celebrity lawyer Nick Freeman, who is dubbed “Mr Loophole”, Beckham accepted he drove a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone in west London in January last year.

But he did not face further action because a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) was not received until one day after the statutory 14-day time limit.

Beckham was sent another NIP for the latest incident and was charged on February 5th, according to court staff who were unable to access details of a plea.

Mr Freeman also assisted Beckham in overturning an eight-month driving ban in 1999 after arguing that the footballer was trying to escape a paparazzi photographer. - PA