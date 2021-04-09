Britain’s Prince Philip has died aged 99

Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died.

A statement from Buckingham Palace in London said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

On March 16th, he left King Edward VII’s Hospital following a month-long stay receiving treatment.

Prince Philip made a State visit to Ireland in May 2011 with the Queen, following an invitation from then president Mary McAleese

More to follow