One killed and four injured in Texas shooting

One person has been killed and four others injured in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas. in the US.

A police officer was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspect being taken into custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters he believes the shooting suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. The shooting happened in the bays in a plant where employees make cabinets.

Mr Buske said a motive in the shooting was not clear.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, Mr Buske said.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a male suspect in the shooting was arrested in the tiny town of Iola, about 30 miles away from the cabinet plant.

The officer who was shot while pursuing the suspect is in a serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter.

Kent Moore Cabinets employees were being interviewed, Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James said earlier, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

Police asked people to stay away from the business during the investigation.

Bryan is about 100 miles north-west of Houston. Kent Moore Cabinets has its headquarters in Bryan and employs more than 600 people across the state, according to the company’s website. The company makes custom cabinets and has design centres in neighbouring College Station and nearly a dozen Texas cities.

Texas governor Greg Abbott offered prayers for shooting victims and their families.

He said: “I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect.”