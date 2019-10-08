Brexit: Johnson allies admit deal hopes are effectively dead

British prime minister Boris Johnson’s allies admitted on Tuesday that hopes of a Brexit deal at next week’s EU summit were effectively dead after Mr Johnson held a bruising phone conversation with German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Sterling fell on the news, as Number 10 began a “blame game” strategy amid dark warnings that Britain would retaliate against EU member states and that talk of “sincere co-operation” with the EU was now “in the toilet”.

Elsewhere, EU Council president Donald Tusk accused Mr Johnson of playing a ‘stupid blame game’ in his dealings with the bloc. “What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people,” Mr Tusk wrote on Twitter. “You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke,” the Council President added, before asking “quo vadis?” the Latin for “where are you going?”

After days of gathering gloom over the possibility of a Brexit breakthrough, unnamed Number 10 sources on Tuesday prepared the ground for failure, claiming that Dr Merkel and other EU leaders had not moved “a centimetre”.

Although Downing Street has so far declined to comment on the telephone call with Dr Merkel, Mr Johnson’s allies accused the German chancellor of vetoing Britain’s Brexit plan, which would see Northern Ireland leave the EU customs union.

A Number 10 source said: “The call with Merkel showed the EU has adopted a new position. She made clear a deal is overwhelmingly unlikely and she thinks the EU has a veto on us leaving the customs union.

“Merkel said that if Germany wanted to leave the EU they could do it no problem, but the UK cannot leave without leaving Northern Ireland behind in a customs union and in full alignment forever.

“It was a very useful clarifying moment in all sorts of ways. If this represents a new established position, then it means a deal is essentially impossible not just now but ever. It also made clear that they are willing to torpedo the Good Friday Agreement,” the source said.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said Dr Merkel’s comments “now reveal the real objective of Dublin and the European Union”.

“For the United Kingdom to be asked to leave a part of its sovereign territory in a foreign organisation of which the UK would no longer be a part and over which we would have no say whatsoever is beyond crazy. No UK government could ever concede such a surrender.

“The EU is not interested in a negotiated outcome at this time,” she added.

Keir Starmer, Labour’s Brexit spokesman, said: “This is yet another cynical attempt by Number 10 to sabotage the negotiations.”

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: “The UK government’s attempt to shift the blame for the Brexit fiasco to anyone but themselves – today it’s Merkel – is pathetically transparent.”

With talks on the verge of collapse, another unnamed Number 10 source wrote a remarkable note that claimed Britain would punish EU member states if they agreed to extend the article 50 exit process. It also blamed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the talks breaking down.