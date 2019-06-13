Boris Johnson tops poll in first round of Conservative race

Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the first round of voting in the Tory leadership race, with Mark Harper, Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom eliminated from the contest.

Leadership hopefuls needed at least 17 votes in the secret ballot to go through to the second round, with anyone below that threshold automatically eliminated.

Mr Johnson was the clear winner with 114 votes, 71 votes ahead of his nearest rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Johnson, the favourite to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, said he was delighted to win the first ballot but that there was a long way to go.

“Thank you to my friends and colleagues in the Conservative & Unionist Party for your support,” he said on Twitter. “I am delighted to win the first ballot, but we have a long way to go.”

The result of the first round of voting was declared by the backbench 1922 Committee’s joint acting chairman, Dame Cheryl Gillan.

Other candidates in the race include Environment Secretary Michael Gove, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab.

Vote results:

- Michael Gove: 37 votes

- Matt Hancock: 20 votes

- Mark Harper: 10 votes

- Jeremy Hunt: 43 votes

- Sajid Javid: 23 votes

- Boris Johnson: 114 votes

- Andrea Leadsom: 11 votes

- Esther McVey: 9 votes

- Dominic Raab: 27 votes

- Rory Stewart: 19 votes

The next round of voting will take place on June 18th, with contenders needing 33 votes to stay in the race.

Before the vote, Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is backing Mr Johnson, had warned that more than one of the 10 candidates could be knocked out.

“Mark Harper doesn’t seem in a very strong position,” he said. “The bottom one goes and anyone under 5 per cent goes. So, it could be more than one who’s knocked out.”

Ms Leadsom said she was feeling “very positive and optimistic and hopeful that I will be getting enough support from colleagues to go through to the next round”.

Former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey said: “I’m the outsider, I know that.”

Asked who she would urge her supporters to back if she is eliminated, she said: “I’m not answering that yet.”

Mr Gove said he had voted for the “best candidate”. - PA