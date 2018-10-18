Trump threatens to bring in military to close Mexican border

President demands Mexico ‘stop this onslaught’ as caravan of migrants tries to enter US

Updated: about an hour ago
Honduran migrants aboard a truck arrive in Guatemala City, while taking part in a caravan towards the US. Photograph: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump has threatened use the military to close the US’s southern border with Mexico.

Mr Trump lashed out as a caravan of Central American migrants sought to reach the US.

He tweeted to say that, if Mexico does not intervene, he will mobilise the military to “close our southern border”.

Mr Trump said he wanted “Mexico to stop this onslaught”.

He also appeared to threaten a revamped trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Mr Trump did not detail his military threat.

During his campaign for the White House, he repeatedly promised to build a wall on the southern border which he insisted would be paid for by Mexico.

Earlier this year, some National Guard members were deployed to the border on a limited mission that does not include contact with migrants.

More than 2,000 Hondurans are in a migrant caravan trying to reach the US.

Mexico’s government says migrants with proper documents can enter and those who do not either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

Mexico’s next foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said he was not surprised by Mr Trump’s tweets.

“President Trump’s position is the one he’s always had. I don’t see anything surprising,” Mr Ebrard said on Mexican radio.

Mr Trump’s threat came as US secretary of state Mike Pompeo prepared to travel later in the day to Panama and then Mexico City, where he was to meet Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday. – AP