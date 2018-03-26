Tensions grow as dozens of Russian diplomats expelled

Tensions between Russia and the Western international community deepened on Monday after the United States, European countries and their allies expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in the wake of a nerve attack on a former Russian agent earlier this month.

Ireland was not among the 16 EU countries that announced the expulsion of Russian representatives on Monday, but a decision will be taken by Cabinet on Tuesday morning, amid indications that at least one Russian citizen will be expelled.

The White House announced sweeping measures, including the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closing of the Russian consulate in Seattle, on Monday, the first in a co-ordinated wave of announcements across Europe yesterday. Canada and Ukraine also announced plans to expel Russian individuals.

In echoes of the Cold War, Moscow warned of retaliatory actions, describing the developments as a “provocative gesture”.

In a bellicose statement, the Russian foreign ministry warned: “We will react,” while the Russian ambassador to the US accused the country of “destroying whatever little is still left in Russia-US relations”, Russian news agencies reported.

Of the 60 diplomats expelled from the US, 48 are Washington-based while 12 work at the United Nations in New York. They have been given seven days to leave the country. The Russian consulate in Seattle will also be closed. Officials said they believe the consulate was a key site for Russian surveillance activities, due to its proximity to a US submarine site and Boeing facilities.

Briefing reporters on the surprise announcement, White House officials accused the diplomats of engaging in the “aggressive collection” of intelligence on American soil.

“With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences,” the White House said in a statement.

Collective rebuke

Monday’s announcement by Washington represents the most significant move yet by the Trump administration to censure Russia, and follows US president Donald Trump’s reluctance since his inauguration to criticise the Russian government, who have been accused by US intelligence services of interfering in the US presidential election.

Announcing the decision, a senior administration official said the move had been “absolutely [Donald Trump’s ] decision”.

“It was a decision he was involved in from the beginning and that he personally made after several meetings last week with his team,” the official said.

Mr Trump spoke with Russian president Vladimir Putin last week to congratulate him on his election victory, in defiance of the advice of many of his advisers, given concerns about the credibility of the Russian election. Russian media reported that the two leaders discussed a possible summit during their phonecall.

Yesterday’s collective act of rebuke against Russia was taken in response to the poisoning of former intelligence official Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in southern England on March 4th.

Russia has denied involvement.

The British government welcomed the actions.

“Today’s extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever and will help defend our shared security,” British foreign secretary Boris Johnson tweeted. “Russia cannot break international rules with impunity.”