Scottish Tory leader and Irish partner welcome baby boy

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and her Irish partner Jen Wilson have said they are “delighted” at the birth of their baby boy.

Finn Paul Davidson was born on Friday morning at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, weighing in at 10lb 1.5oz.

The politician and partner Jen Wilson, who is from Wexford, announced earlier this year that an IVF procedure had been successful.

Ms Davidson and Ms Wilson called for a Yes vote in the same-sex marriage referendum in 2015.

Ms Davidson has been on maternity leave since the Scottish Parliament’s October recess.

“Jen and I are delighted at baby Finn’s safe arrival. A huge thank you to the medical team at the ERI and the midwives at Leith Community Treatment Centre for looking after all three of us so well throughout the pregnancy and birth,” she said.

“I can’t wait to get this little one home to enjoy some family time together.”

Ms Wilson added: “It was wonderful to welcome baby Finn into the world this morning. He is beautiful and already very loved.

“Ruth did brilliantly and Finn clearly has his mother’s lungs on him!”

Ms Davidson posted a picture on Twitter of the couple with Finn and wrote: “Welcome to the world, little one. Know that you are loved”.

She also added a picture of the family dog wearing a bandanna reading “big brother Wilson”.

Hundreds of people, including many politicians, congratulated the family on the arrival.

DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted: “New life is wonderful. We can all remember our first cuddle. Many congratulations.”

British prime minister Theresa May replied to the tweet, writing: “Many congratulations to you, Jen and Finn! Wishing you all every happiness for the future.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon posted: “Many congratulations to you both. I wish wee Finn a lifetime of happiness.”

Former British prime minister David Cameron said Finn was lucky to have “such great parents”.

He wrote on Twitter: “So happy for RuthDavidsonMSP and Jen. Wonderful news that they have welcomed a baby boy — lucky Finn to have such great parents!”

The couple, who have been together since 2014, plan to share maternity leave, with Ms Davidson’s deputy Jackson Carlaw holding the fort until her return to work.

Mr Carlaw said: “On behalf of the whole party, I’d like to offer my congratulations to Ruth and Jen on becoming proud parents to baby Finn.

“Everyone in the Scottish Conservatives will be delighted for them both and, of course, desperate to meet the new arrival.

“In the meantime, I hope Ruth, Jen and Finn get some private family time together at this most special time. We wish them all the best.”

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: “Baby Finn’s safe arrival is absolutely joyous news. I am so very pleased for Ruth and Jen.

“They will make fantastic parents and I wish them both the very best as they embark on this exciting chapter of their lives as a family.”

Although her personal popularity and electoral success have seen her frequently tipped as a future leader of the UK party, Ms Davidson has ruled out ever taking on the job.

The Scottish Tory leader previously said starting a family would not change her political commitment or her plans to lead the party into the 2021 Holyrood elections. - PA