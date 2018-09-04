Trump warns Assad against ‘reckless attack’ on Idlib province

US president Donald Trump has warned Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his allies against a “reckless attack” on Idlib province.

It comes after Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the start of a visit to Damascus that “terrorists must be purged” from Syria’s Idlib and the entire north-western province returned to government control.

But the US president said on Twitter that “President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province”.

He added: “The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!”

This picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency shows Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (left) meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Mr Zarif’s comments in Damascus were reported by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency and came as Syrian forces and their allies were preparing for an assault on Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country.

“Syria’s territorial integrity should be safeguarded and all tribes and groups, as one society, should start the reconstruction process, and the refugees should return to their homes,” Mr Zarif said.

He met with Mr Assad and his foreign minister Walid al-Moallem, who is just back from a visit to Moscow.

The visit comes days before the leaders of Iran, Turkey, and Russia are expected to meet in Iran to discuss the situation in Idlib.