At least seven Palestinians killed, up to 500 hurt in Gaza

At least seven Palestinians have been killed and hundreds were injured by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border in recent years, Gaza medical officials have said.

One of the dead was aged 16. Most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics who estimated the number of wounded at as many as 500 by mid-afternoon. Others were injured with rubber bullets and tear gas.

The Israeli military said its troops had used “riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators”, and that some of the demonstrators were “rolling burning tyres and hurling stones” at the border fence and at soldiers.

An Israeli drone drops tear gas grenades during clashes with Palestinians along the border with Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The clashes broke out as Gazans began a planned six-week protest along the border with Israel.

One of the dead, a Gaza farmer, was killed by an Israeli tank shell in the southern Gaza Strip, the health ministry said.

Another man died in stone-throwing clashes with troops along the border, hospital officials said.

An Israeli military spokesman said in southern Gaza “two suspects approached the security fence and began operating suspiciously and the tank fired towards them”.

Tension was high along the frontier because the protest coincided with the start of the Jewish Passover and the Christian celebrations of Good Friday, when Israel security forces are customarily on a state of high alert.

Relatives of 27-year-old Palestinian farmer Omar Samour, who was killed by Israeli tank fire. Photograph: Said Khatib. AFP/Getty Images

The focal point of concern was a tent protest attended by tens of thousands of Gazans, including families with children, who gathered at several locations a few hundred metres from the border fence east of Gaza City.

Hundreds of Palestinian youths ignored calls from organisers to keep away, increasing the risk of confrontation with Israeli troops. Palestinian medical officials said that by early afternoon at least 45 people had been injured by Israel army gunfire, including a 9-year-old boy.

Israeli sharpshooters take position along the Israeli border with Gaza, near Nir Am and next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun. Photograph: Atef Safadi/EPA

Israel’s military chief said that more than 100 army sharpshooters had been deployed along the Gaza border in anticipation of trouble.

Heavy Israeli earth-moving vehicles added to a series of dirt mounds on the Israeli side of the fence and extra barbed wire was laid against any mass attempt to breach the barrier.

Commemoration

The protest marks “Land Day,” an annual Palestinian commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over government land confiscations in northern Israel in 1976.

Palestinians marching past a tent city erected along the border with Israel east of Gaza City in the Gaza Strip, to commemorate Land Day. Land Day marks the killing of six Arab Israelis during 1976 demonstrations against Israeli confiscations of Arab land. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

The demonstrators are demanding that Palestinian refugees be allowed the right of return to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

Israeli police announced heightened security measures nationwide from before the start of Passover on Friday at sundown and through the Jewish and Christian holidays including the eastern Orthodox celebrations of Easter next weekend.

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

An Israeli police spokesman said thousands of officers would be deployed, including “special patrol units” in all cities.

West Bank crossing points leading to Israel were unusually quiet on Friday morning, with a ban on many West Bank Palestinians entering through checkpoints.

In Gaza, the tent protest was dubbed “The March of Return”. Some of the tents bore the names of the refugees’ original villages.

Eighty-year-old Mansi Nassar walked towards the border with the aid of his cane ignoring calls to remain 700 metres from the barrier.

“I was born in Beit Darras inside Palestine and I will accept no less than returning to it,” he said, referring to his former home village just south of the modern Israeli city of Ashdod. The village no longer exists.

Israel rules out any right of return, fearing an influx of Arabs that would wipe out its Jewish majority. Israel argues that refugees should resettle in a future state the Palestinians seek in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The protest is scheduled to culminate on May 15th, the day Palestinians mark what they call the “Nakba,” or “Catastrophe” when the Israeli state was created. – Reuters