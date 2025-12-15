Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Breffni Park to host All-Ireland club football semi-finals

Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the All-Ireland club SFC semi-final between Ballyboden St Enda’s and Dingle at 3.15pm on Saturday, January 3rd.
The semi-final between Scotstown and St Brigid’s will be played at 3pm in Breffni Park the following afternoon, January 4th – with both games to be broadcast live on TG4.
The GAA have confirmed details of fixtures on the opening weekend of 2026.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 3rd
READ MORE
All-Ireland club JFC semi-finals
Kiltimagh (Mayo) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone); Páirc Seán MacDiarmada Carrick-on-Shannon, 12.30pm
Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Grangenolvin (Kildare); Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm
All-Ireland club IFC semi-finals
Strokestown (Roscommon) v Glenullin (Derry); Ballyshannon, 12.30pm
An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Sallins (Kildare); Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.15pm
All-Ireland club SFC semi-final
Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) v Dingle (Kerry); Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm
SUNDAY, JANUARY 4th
All-Ireland club SFC semi-final
St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Scotstown (Monaghan); Breffni Park, Cavan, 3pm