Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Breffni Park to host All-Ireland club football semi-finals

Ballyboden St Enda’s against Dingle will be on Saturday, Scotstown against St Brigid’s will be Sunday

Breffni Park to host Scotstown and St Brigid's. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Mon Dec 15 2025 - 19:051 MIN READ

Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the All-Ireland club SFC semi-final between Ballyboden St Enda’s and Dingle at 3.15pm on Saturday, January 3rd.

The semi-final between Scotstown and St Brigid’s will be played at 3pm in Breffni Park the following afternoon, January 4th – with both games to be broadcast live on TG4.

The GAA have confirmed details of fixtures on the opening weekend of 2026.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3rd

All-Ireland club JFC semi-finals

Kiltimagh (Mayo) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone); Páirc Seán MacDiarmada Carrick-on-Shannon, 12.30pm

Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Grangenolvin (Kildare); Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 2pm

All-Ireland club IFC semi-finals

Strokestown (Roscommon) v Glenullin (Derry); Ballyshannon, 12.30pm

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Sallins (Kildare); Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.15pm

All-Ireland club SFC semi-final

Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) v Dingle (Kerry); Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.15pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4th

All-Ireland club SFC semi-final

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Scotstown (Monaghan); Breffni Park, Cavan, 3pm

