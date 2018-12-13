Strasbourg attack: Suspect Cherif Chekatt ‘has been killed’

The suspect in a Christmas market gun attack that left three dead in Strasbourg was killed on Thursday, according to multiple police sources.

Cherif Chekatt was killed in the Neudorf/Meinau area of the city in the east of France after a police operation was launched at about 9pm local time, about 2km from the site of Tuesday night’s attack.

Chekatt was killed after firing on police officers, who returned fire, sources said. A local police official said Chekatt was armed with a pistol and a knife.

Reuters reporters near the scene heard three to four gunshots, after a huge police operation in the area with armed forces from the BRI and RAID units. A police helicopter had been circling overhead.

The death toll from the market attack had risen to three on Thursday, as security forces continued a manhunt across eastern France and neighbouring Germany for him.

Police issued a wanted poster in multiple languages for Chekatt, who had been on a watchlist as a potential security threat. Authorities say the 29-year-old Strasbourg native was known to have developed radical religious views while in jail.

Earlier in the day elite RAID officers had fanned out across three locations in the city, including in Neudorf. But after about two hours the operation ended with no sign of security forces being any closer to apprehending the shooter.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said that an individual close to Chekatt was arrested earlier on Thursday as part of the investigation into the attack, which also left 13 people wounded. The suspect’s parents and two brothers are already in custody.

Two of his sisters in Paris were also questioned on Thursday and one of their homes was searched, a judicial source said.

Strasbourg’s mayor said the attack was “indisputably an act of terrorism”.

While the suspected shooter was on the run, France raised its security threat to the highest level.

More than 700 police were taking part in the manhunt. French and German police manned controls on either side of the Europe Bridge, which crosses the French-German frontier running along the Rhine river, causing hours of logjams.

Asked if French police had been instructed to catch Chekatt dead or alive, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told CNews: “It doesn’t matter. The best thing would be to find him as quickly as possible.”

Police are also searching for a car in which he may have escaped, a source close to the investigation said.

Popular attraction

The Christmas market, a hugely popular attraction in historic Strasbourg, remained closed on Thursday, although people were returning to the general area, with many paying their respects to the victims by leaving candles in Kleber Square.

Witnesses told investigators that the gunman cried out “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic) as he opened fire on the market, a target Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz suggested may have been chosen for its religious symbolism.

French soldiers, who are part of anti-terrorism patrols across the country, shot the gunman in the arm during the incident.

BFM TV, citing investigators, said a taxi driver who had taken the gunman away from the attack site had been told by him that he had carried out the attack to avenge his brothers in Syria.

Chekatt’s police file photo shows a bearded man with a prayer bruise on the centre of his forehead. He has 27 criminal convictions for theft and violence, and has spent time in French, German and Swiss jails.

Neighbours on the housing estate where Chekatt family’s lived described the suspect as a typical young man who dressed in jogging pants and trainers rather than traditional Islamic robes.

“He was a little gangster, but I didn’t see any signs of him being radicalised,” said a leader of a community group while standing outside Chekatt’s apartment building, asking not to be identified.

The attack took place at a testing time for French president Emmanuel Macron, who on Monday announced tax concessions to quell a month-long public revolt over living costs that has spurred the worst unrest in central Paris since the 1968 student riots. – Reuters