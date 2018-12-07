Trump nominates William Barr as attorney general
US president’s pick for top legal post set to succeed Jeff Sessions if confirmed by Senate
Donald Trump: “Hopefully that process will go very quickly.” Photograph: Getty Images
US president Donald Trump said he will nominate William Barr as attorney general to take over after Jeff Sessions was ousted last month.
“Hopefully that process will go very quickly,” said the president on Friday at the White House, referring to Mr Barr’s eventual confirmation by the US Senate.
– Bloomberg