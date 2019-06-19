MH17 crash: Four face murder charges for shooting down plane

Four suspects will face murder charges for the shooting down of Malaysian airlines flight MH17, three of them Russians, international investigators said on Wednesday, with a trial due to start next March in the Netherlands.

Almost five years the plane was downed over eastern Ukraine, with the deaths of all 298 people on board, prosecutors said there was enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

The suspects were named as Igor Girkin, a former colonel of Russia’s FSB spy service; Sergey Dubinksy, employed by Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency; and Oleg Pulatov, a former solider with the GRU’s special forces spetsnaz unit. All were Russian soldiers previously sent abroad.

A fourth suspect, Leonid Kharchenko, is a Ukrainian. He led a military combat unit in the city of Donestk as a commander, it was alleged.

Mr Girkin was minister of defence in the Moscow-backed Donetsk people’s Republic (DNR). He was the commander of the DNR when the plane was shot down on 17th July 2014. Mr Dubinsky served as Mr Girkin’s deputy in the DNR, and Mr Pulatov was Mr Dubinsky’s deputy. Mr Kharchenko was under their command.

Investigators said the soldiers “formed a chain linking DNR with the Russian Federation. ” This link was how they the separatists obtained heavy equipment from Russia including the Buk launcher used to fire at MH17 with “terrible consequences”.

Silene Fredriksz, mother of one of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 victims, speaks to reporters, in Nieuwegein, Netherlands. Photograph: Eva Plevier/Reuters

The accused did not push the button themselves but were responsible for bringing the anti-aircraft system to eastern Ukraine. They could therefore be held criminally liable charged with murdering 298 people, investigators said.

International arrest warrants have now been been sent out, with the individuals placed on lists internationally, chief Dutch prosecutor Fred Westerbeke said. All four had been involved in bringing the Buk missile system which shot down the plane from Russia to Ukraine.

He said the investigation had found and interrogated witnesses, analysed satellite images, and sifted through phone calls and other data. The area of investigation in eastern Ukraine was still inaccessible to the team, Westerbeke said, making the process difficult.

More than 50 detectives had been involved and several significant new witnesses had come forward, Mr Westerbeke said.

The development was announced at press conference in Holland by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which has been probing the attack. It includes Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, all of whose nationals perished.

In 2018 the JIT said the BUK missile which hit the Boeing 777 had originated from a Russian military brigade based in the southwestern city of Kursk.

Dutch media have already named several suspects including the head of the 53rd anti-aircraft brigade, which the JIT says is responsible.

On Wednesday the investigative website Bellingcat published new details of individuals allegedly involved in the shooting down of MH17. They include 12 military commanders and separatist fighters, some of them Russian and linked to Moscow’s military spy agency, the GRU.

Bellingcat’s report claims the military intelligence wing of the Donetsk People’s Republic - the GRU DNR - played a key role. It was “instrumental” in procuring the Buk missile launcher that downed MH17, and in arranging its transport to Ukraine from Russia, and back to Russian territory, it says.

It acknowledges that the GRU and GRU DNR are separate, but says “there is little doubt that the GRU and the GRU DNR closely coordinated at least some of their efforts in the summer of 2014”. Ukraine’s govermnent alleges that GRU DNR’s boss Sergey Dubinsky is a Russian career GRU officer

At least three of the suspects identified by Bellingcat appear to be dead. They include Eduard Gilazov (missing since July 2015); Oleg Sharpov (died Nov 2014); Sergey Povalyaev (died in Russia Jan 2016).

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo/Reuters

Russia has vehemently denied all involvement in the shooting down of MH17. On Wednesday it complained of being excluded from the probe despite “proactively” trying to be involved.

“You know our attitude towards this investigation. Russia had no opportunity to take part in it even though it showed initiative from... the very first days of this tragedy,” Russian president Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The airliner travelling between Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and Kuala Lumpur lost contact with air traffic control about four hours after take-off.

It was torn apart in mid-air on July 17, 2014 over territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists with wreckage spread over a wide area.

The Netherlands and Australia said in May last year that they formally “hold Russia responsible” for the disaster, after the findings on the origin of the missile were announced.

Of the passengers who died, 196 were Dutch and 38 Australian. Any trial is likely to be in the Netherlands where the majority of the victims came from.

The suspects could be tried in absentia as Russia does not extradite its nationals for prosecution, said Dutch broadcaster RTL, quoting anonymous sources. –Guardian News and Media