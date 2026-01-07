Winter weather causes travel chaos across much of Europe

A skier near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday following snowfalls in the French capital. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

One of Europe’s major travel hubs cancelled hundreds of flights and warned travellers to brace for more disruptions on Wednesday as winter weather and plunging temperatures across northern Europe left crews battling days of accumulated ice and snow.

Nearly 2,000 flights have been cancelled at Amsterdam Schiphol airport this week, according to airport authorities and the flight-tracking website FlightAware – at least 700 on Monday, 500 on Tuesday and 600 on Wednesday.

Flights have also been delayed in other European cities, leaving travellers in Germany, Belgium and elsewhere waiting at airports.

In Belgium, Brussels Airport warned that winter weather was likely to cause interruptions during Wednesday, explaining that “due to de-icing of aircraft and de-icing and snow clearance of runways and taxiways during the snowfall, we expect flight delays during the entire day.”

The city’s cobbled streets and cathedrals have already been coated in white for days, and snow showers were expected throughout the morning on Wednesday in Brussels, Paris, Antwerp and other metropolitan areas across northern Europe.

KLM airplanes on the tarmac at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Wednesday. Photograph: Michel van Bergen/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

A snow-covered motorway near Antwerp, Belgium. Photograph: Dirk Waem/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Widespread winds were expected to continue through Thursday and Friday, potentially exacerbating treacherous conditions on roads.

On Tuesday, the weather agencies of France and the Netherlands issued orange alerts – their second-highest warnings on a three-tier scale – for Wednesday’s potential threats. Experts in the Netherlands suggested that some residents consider working from home on Wednesday to avoid travel risks.

“It will be slippery in many places,” they said.

While disruptive, this snow is not uncommon in the area – De Bilt in the Netherlands averages about 19 days of snowfall per year, according to its weather service. However, the frequency of snow days is decreasing due to more consistent winter temperatures that remain above freezing.

France’s weather service said the cold snap is among the most intense the country has experienced in at least eight years.

A town hall employee blows snow off the pavements in front of the Sacred Heart Basilica of Montmartre in Paris, France. Photograph: EPA

A skier jumps down a snow-covered slope in Montmartre, Paris. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

View of a snow-covered Paris from Montmartre on Wednesday. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Residents there were still reeling from unexpectedly strong snowfalls Monday, local authorities were also preparing for more cold to hit the country overnight. French news media reported that five people had died in road accidents around the country.

France’s national weather service placed about a third of the country on high alert as more snowfall was expected Tuesday night, and the French interior ministry activated an emergency meeting.

Officials said school transportation would not run on Wednesday in several regions, including in areas around Paris, where the speed limit has been reduced to 70km per hour. “The region is prepared,” Valérie Pécresse, the head of the regional council of the Paris region, said in a TV interview. “The real problem is that these weather events often catch us by surprise.”

Philippe Tabarot, the French transportation minister, urged people to work from home if possible on Wednesday, and he said that authorities in several areas of France were banning heavy trucks from circulating.

Tabarot also told reporters at a news conference that about 40 per cent of flights would be cancelled at Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris in the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday. A quarter of flights were to be cancelled at Orly, the metro’s other main airport, on Wednesday morning, he added.

Traffic was completely halted at the airport of Nantes, in western France, France’s civil aviation authority said on social media.

By Thursday and Friday, a storm moving across southern Britain, named Storm Goretti, was expected to bring another round of potent winds to northern France. As the storm moves in, it will pull warmer weather into France, helping to thaw the region from this week’s brutal chill, the French weather agency said. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times