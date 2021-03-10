Ireland to receive 46,500 extra doses of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine through EU deal

Ireland is to receive a further 46,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 as part of a deal secured by the European Union, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Four million extra Pfizer-BioNTech doses will be delivered to EU countries under a deal which was reached with the pharmaceutical company, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

The Taoiseach said the doses would arrive by the end of March, and “administered quickly”.

He also said that efforts were ongoing to increase production of the vaccine.

The doses will be distributed to member states according to their population size, meaning Ireland is in line for roughly 46,500 extra vaccines in March on top of the deliveries that were already due, according to the Government.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said “I’m happy to announce today an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer, who will offer to Member States to make available a total of four million doses of vaccines before the end of March, which will be supplied in addition to the planned dose deliveries.

“This will help Member States in their efforts to keep the spread of new variants under control.”

The extra doses were made possible as “a result of the successful expansion of manufacturing capacities in Europe, which was completed by mid-February,” the Commission said in a statement.

The additional doses will help cushion the impact of deep cuts in expected deliveries by AstraZeneca that have slowed vaccination campaigns across the bloc.

There are also concerns that Johnson & Johnson may struggle to begin deliveries before mid-April, though its vaccine is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agency this week, as export controls by the United States amid tough global competition for doses put pressure on supply.

So far, vaccination campaigns have brought down deaths in the EU as vulnerable and elderly populations are inoculated, but there are concerns about the potential of new variants and hospitalisations have been increasing in some regions.

Several member states have introduced border controls in a bid to stop the spread of the more contagious variants.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine would help combat this as it “has proven highly effective against all currently known variants”, the Commission said.