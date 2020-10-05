Coronavirus: Ursula von der Leyen in isolation after contact with infected person

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says she has placed herself in isolation after being in contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

In a message posted on Twitter, the head of the EU’s executive arm said she took part in a meeting last Tuesday that was attended by “a person who yesterday tested positive”.

I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with regulations in force, I’m therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I’ve tested negative on Thursday & am tested again today — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 5, 2020

She said she tested negative for the virus on Thursday and that she will undergo another test later on Monday.

Ms Von der Leyen said she will be in quarantine until Tuesday morning. – AP