Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care at a London hospital after a deterioration in the British prime minister’s condition since he was admitted for treatment for Covid-19.

“Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’s Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The PM has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Mr Johnson was moved into intensive care at about 7pm on Monday evening as a precaution in case he needed the aid of a ventilator and he was still conscious an hour later, sources said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted on Monday night: “Everyone in Ireland is tonight wishing @BorisJohnson well. This is a difficult time for the UK and it’s Govt. We in #Ireland wish the PM a speedy recovery”.

French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “All my support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I wish him well.”

Mr Raab, who as Mr Johnson’s de facto deputy chaired a daily meeting about coronavirus on Monday, told a press briefing earlier that the prime minister was in good spirits.

“He’s in charge, but you’re right he will continue to take doctors’ advice on what to do next. We have a team that is full throttle, making sure that his directions and his instructions are being followed through,” he said.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital for tests on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. Downing Street initially declined to give details of the treatment he was receiving or to say whether he was suffering from pneumonia.

The deterioration in the prime minister’s condition comes as the coronavirus epidemic enters what health officials expected to be its most intense phase. His government has faced criticism for its initial reluctance to introduce strict social distancing measures and a low level of testing for the virus.

The number of recorded deaths in Britain from coronavirus fell for the second day in succession, with 439 new deaths bringing the country’s death toll so far to 5,373.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said it was too soon to consider how or when to exit the lockdown until it was clear when Britain would reach the peak of the epidemic, which is expected to be in about a week’s time.

“The key thing is to get to the point where we are confident we have reached the peak, and this is now beyond the peak, and at that point I think it is possible to have a serious discussion about all the things we need to do, step by step, to move to the next phase of managing this,” he said.

“But to start to have that discussion before we are confident that that is where we have got to, I think would be a mistake. We do not think we know for certain that the peak will be at the end of this week, and until we’re confident we are there, it’s too early.”