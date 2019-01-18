Death toll doubles in Colombian car bomb attack

At least 21 people were killed and about 68 injured when a car bomb exploded inside a police training academy in Bogotá on Thursday in the deadliest attack in the Colombian capital in 16 years.

Public prosecutors said the bomber drove a pick-up truck packed with 80kg of explosives through checkpoints at the entrance to the academy. Video footage taken shortly afterwards showed the mangled wreckage of the vehicle surrounded by debris and bodies.

Most of the dead and injured were young police cadets, including some from neighbouring Ecuador and Panama.

President Iván Duque described the attack as “a despicable act that would not go unpunished” and named the bomber as José Rojas Rodríguez. Unconfirmed reports in local media said Mr Rojas, who died in the blast, had links to the country’s biggest guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), which has been at war with the state since the 1960s.

The Marxist ELN and the previous government opened peace talks in 2017 but they made little progress and, after coming to power last year, Mr Duque suspended negotiations, saying he would only resume them if the ELN ceased all criminal activities.

That has not happened. The ELN has regularly bombed oil pipelines and kidnapped people. On Wednesday it claimed responsibility for an attack on a helicopter in the north of the country a week ago. It took the three crew members hostage and said it had confiscated “a significant sum of money [from the helicopter’s cargo] that will be used in the revolutionary fight”.

Mr Duque stopped short of blaming the ELN for Thursday’s attack and said the police and prosecutors would give further details on Friday.

Some Colombians suggested dissident members of the Farc – the country’s biggest and deadliest guerrilla group until it reached a peace deal with the state in 2016 – might be to blame. Others have pointed the finger at organised crime groups that control Colombia’s lucrative cocaine industry.

The Farc – now a political party with representation in Congress – condemned the bombing while urging the government to avoid “warlike hysteria” and “military solutions” as it sought to track down the culprits.

The attack was the deadliest in Bogotá since 2003, when the Farc killed 36 people in a bombing of a nightclub. Thursday’s attack was the first car bomb assault in the Colombian capital since 2006.

Although the country is still plagued by violence, despite the historic 2016 peace deal, attacks in the capital city are rare. Most of the country’s worst atrocities are confined to remote areas and are linked to drug trafficking and disputes among rival criminal gangs. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019