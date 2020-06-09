Coronavirus: US deaths could reach 145,000 by August, researchers estimate

Coronavirus has infected more than 7.1 million people across the world and killed more than 406,500, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

US

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of Covid-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the university projected 140,496 deaths by August from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Researchers did not give a reason for the abrupt revision. The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalisations so far in the pandemic and 22 US states showed at least a small uptick in the number of new confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Infectious disease experts have said that large street protests held in major US cities after the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, could touch off a new outbreak of the disease. A total of more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins, which has confirmed 110,000 deaths.

Brazil

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is focused on ensuring his political survival and is mobilising far-right supporters to help him do so as the coronavirus claims tens of thousands of lives in the country. With less than one-third of Brazilians approving of Mr Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, and protests against him increasing, analysts say he is shoring up his base to shield himself from possible impeachment and to improve governability.

“He’s losing support and needs something to put in its place,” said Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. “Bolsonaro needs people on the street defending him.” Casting doubt on Covid-19 statistics has been a mainstay in far-right circles and Mr Bolsonaro has amplified such claims. Brazil reported 679 new Covid -19 deaths and 15,654 additional confirmed cases on Monday. So far the disease has killed more than 36,000 Brazilians, although such information is now unavailable on the Brazilian health ministry’s website. It stopped publishing cumulative totals last Friday, the day after Brazil surpassed Italy to register the world’s third highest death toll. After a backlash, a senior health ministry official told reporters on Monday that the body would restore the cumulative death toll to its website, as early as Tuesday, but with changes to the methodology for how daily deaths are tallied.

Italy

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 65 on Monday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 280 from 197 on Sunday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st now stands at 33,964, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Brazil and Britain.People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 34,730 from 35,262 the day before. The northern region of Lombardy, where the outbreak was first identified, remains by far the worst affected of Italy’s 20 regions, accounting for 194 of the 280 new cases reported on Monday. There were 283 people in intensive care on Monday, down from 287 on Sunday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 166,584 were declared recovered against 165,837 a day earlier. The agency said some 2.643 million people had been tested for the virus as of Monday against 2.627 million on Sunday, out of a population of around 60 million.

Germany

Total cases in Germany increased by 252 to 184,193 and the death toll by 16 to 8,674, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The country’s reproduction factor of the virus, known as R-naught, rose to 1.11 on Monday from 1.05 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute. The government is trying to keep the figure below 1.0 to prevent exponential growth in the number of cases and a second wave of infections.

France

France’s coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were at a one-week low.

UK

The daily number of reported deaths of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since before the lockdown was announced. A total of 55 deaths were reported to the department of health in the 24 hours to 5pm on June 7th. The last time this particular number was lower than 55 was for the 24 hours to 5pm on March 21st, when the total reported deaths were 35. The total number of people in the UK who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 now stands at 40,597, according to the department of health and social care. The overall number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK, based on deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate — including suspected cases — is close to 51,000.

South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is worried that the country’s numbers of Covid-19 are rising fast. Over half of South Africa’s more than 48,000 confirmed cases have been recorded in the last two weeks, prompting concerns that Africa’s most developed economy is about to see a steep rise in infections. South Africa has the most cases in Africa, whose 54 countries have reported more than 184,000 cases including more than 5,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Zealand

New Zealand lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls after declaring on Monday it was free of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality. Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport were allowed to resume without the distancing rules still in place across much of the world. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference on Monday. “We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New

Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort.” New Zealand has reported 1,154 infections and 22 deaths from Covid-19 since the virus arrived in late February.–PA, Reuters, Bloomberg, Guardian