Coronavirus: UN to create global Covid-19 fund

The United Nations will create a fund to support the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide, Norway’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

“A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective,” foreign minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences, the ministry added.

A formal announcement could be made later this week, it said.

Almost 340,000 people have been infected by coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, across the world and more than 14,500 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began.

As infections soar and the world economy spirals downwards, Japan has hinted at the next possible victim of the globe-spanning coronavirus: the Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged that a postponement of the world’s greatest sporting event could be unavoidable.

Canada and Australia then added to the immense pressure that has been steadily mounting on organisers by suggesting that they would not send athletes to Tokyo this summer.

The Games are set to begin on July 24th in Tokyo.

“If it is difficult to hold in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable,” Mr Abe said.

Japan has apparently dodged, so far, the unchecked spread of the virus which some had earlier foreseen. But for many there, the fate of the 2020 Olympics has been a daily worry.

The International Olympic Committee announced a plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision that could include the option to postpone.

Mr Abe ruled out the possibility of a cancellation and said he hoped the IOC will make a decision early if the games are postponed, because the process would involve a lot of work and officials would need to start making changes as soon as possible.

As of Sunday, Japan had 1,719 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 43 deaths.

While other countries struggled to contain the virus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak emerged last year, said it is now allowing for limited movement, both within the city and out of it, as its months-long lockdown gradually eases.

Europe

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen to 22,672 and 86 people have died from the disease, a tally by public health agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Monday. Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after her doctor tested positive for the virus.

Italy’s infections continued to spike on Sunday, hitting 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths, and India’s prime minister asked his nation of 1.3 billion people to stay at home.

US

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the virus in prison. The former Hollywood producer was convicted of sexual assault and rape earlier this month and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In the US, politicians were negotiating an enormous rescue package that could be worth nearly two trillion dollars.

In New York, everything from play dates to picnics in the park and games of basketball were shut down as officials set up dramatic restrictions to slow the virus. There are worries the state could become one of the world’s biggest coronavirus hotspots.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close and non-essential workers to stay at home starting on Sunday night, tightening previous restrictions.

New York City hospitals are just 10 days from running out of “really basic supplies”, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

But efforts for a quick aid package from US congress faltered. The senate voted against advancing a nearly two trillion-dollar economic rescue package. Democrats had argued it was tilted toward corporations rather than workers and health care providers.

The delay shook investors, as futures for US stocks fell sharply at the start of trading on Sunday.

Australia and New Zealand

In Australia, people began living under strict new lockdown rules on Monday as cases topped 1,600 and authorities denied entry to a cruise ship carrying hundreds on board complaining of respiratory illnesses.

As new restrictions closing non-essential services came into effect, there were clear signs of economic and social stress with long queues forming outside offices of the main welfare agency across the country.

After reporting only a gradual spread in January, the number of cases in Australia now appears to be tracking much sharper increases seen elsewhere.

Western Australia on Monday banned passengers on board the Swiss-owned MSC Magnifica cruise ship from disembarking.

Of 1,700 passengers on board the ship, more than 250 have complained of respiratory illnesses. It was due to dock at Fremantle port as early as Monday evening.

That decision comes days after 2,700 passengers disembarked from the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney harbour, with 48 on board subsequently testing positive for the virus.

Despite warnings to practice social distancing, thousands flocked to Sydney’s Bondi Beach and frequented bars and restaurants over the weekend.

In New Zealand, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said measures to contain the virus would be intensified, with all schools closed from Tuesday and non-essential services shut in the next 48 hours.

In the neighbouring Pacific islands, where experts fear under-developed healthcare facilities could easily be overwhelmed, a state of emergency was declared in Papua New Guinea after the country recorded its first case of the virus.

On Monday, the tiny island of Guam, a US territory in Micronesia, recorded the region’s first coronavirus fatality.

Asia

More than 670 Filipino health workers have been quarantined over fears they were exposed to coronavirus, while others have resorted to using bin bags for protection as case numbers rise across much of south-east Asia.

Fearing an influx of patients, Indonesia has turned the athlete’s village built for the 2018 Asian Games into an emergency hospital with a capacity to hold more than 4,000 people.

Indonesia, which has been criticised for being slow to respond to the outbreak, has so far recorded 48 deaths and 514 infections.

In the Philippines, 396 cases have been registered, including 33 deaths, but thousands more patients are suspected to have the virus.

Malaysia, which confirmed 1,306 cases as of Sunday, introduced a two-week lockdown last week after a sudden spike in cases. The number of confirmed infections has also risen sharply in Thailand, which reported 122 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total to 721.

In Cambodia, which until recently had recorded few cases, 31 new infections were reported on Sunday, 29 of them among French tourists, bringing the country’s total to 84. –Agencies