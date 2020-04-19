Coronavirus: Single digit new cases in South Korea for first time since February

South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first day in two months with eight new infections.

Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 234.

It was the first time since February 18th that South Korea reported a single digit daily rise. The figure brings its total infections to 10,661.

Coronavirus has infected well over two million people around the world, with the death toll standing at more than 160,000.

South Korea has largely managed to bring the outbreak under control and has recently been reporting daily new cases hovering around 20.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in on Sunday said South Korea’s progress gave hope that the Covid-19 is “surmountable” in other parts of the world. Earlier this year, South Korea had Asia’s largest number of infections outside China, however, it has since been overtaken by other countries.

“The government will prepare for new daily lives and the new world order ‘post-Covid’ with the unified power of the citizens,” Moon said.

US president Donald Trump spoke to Moon on Saturday and expressed appreciation for South Korea’s help in procuring COVID-19 tests for the United States.

Seoul is expected to announce on Sunday whether it will extend its social distancing campaign that was already extended once on April 4th.

United States

Mr Trump warned China on Saturday that it should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it,” Mr Trump told a daily White House briefing.

It was the latest volley in a war of words between the world’s two biggest economies, showing increased strains in relations at a time when experts say an unprecedented level of cooperation is needed to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” Mr Trump said. He did not elaborate on what actions the United States might take.

Mr Trump and senior aides have accused China of a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out late last year in its city of Wuhan. This week he suspended aid to the World Health Organization accusing it of being “China-centric.”

The United States is heavily reliant on China for personal protection equipment desperately needed by American medical workers, and Mr Trump also wants to keep a hard-won trade deal on track.

Two Chinese kids wear protective masks as they visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty

Mr Trump said that until recently the US-China relationship had been good, citing a multi-billion agricultural agreement aimed at defusing a bitter trade war. “But then all of a sudden you hear about this,” he said.

He said the Chinese were “embarrassed” and the question now was whether what happened with the coronavirus was “a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately?”

“There’s a big difference between those two,” he said.

Japan

The health ministry said 568 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, bringing the domestic total to 10,361. A combined total including 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year comes to 11,073, with 174 deaths.

The number of cases is still relatively small compared to the US and Europe, but that is only as many as Japan’s limited testing has detected and actual infections are believed to be far more widespread.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded a state of emergency, which was limited to Tokyo and six other urban areas, to all of Japan in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus nationwide amid concerns that hospitals are already overburdened with influx of patients.

Brazil

Hundreds of people denouncing pandemic lockdown measures opposed by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro snarled traffic in major cities.

Protesters in lorries , cars and on motorcycles honked horns on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and the capital of Brasilia, calling for governors to resign over measures that have forced most businesses to close for weeks.

Mr Bolsonaro has been a fierce critic of the states’ stay-at-home measures, arguing that the economic harm could be more damaging than the illness. The protests took place a day after he fired his health minister, who had been promoting isolation measures.

Spain

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the government will seek to extend the country’s state of emergency by two weeks to fight coronavirus, but will start easing the total confinement of children.

Spain imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe in mid-March that brought economic activity to a near standstill. The government, which has been under pressure from regional governments, parents and some educators to ease the lockdown for children, will begin to do so in nine days.

Mr Sanchez said children will be allowed “to get out of their houses for a period on a daily basis”, but the specifics need to be ironed out with experts.

He said rolling back the national lockdown will only come when the country’s embattled health system is ready for possible rebounds. The state of emergency extension until May 9 needs to be approved by parliament.

France

The national health agency said the number of virus patients in intensive care dropped for the 10th day in a row, while the number of overall virus cases in hospital has fallen for three consecutive days.

Health officials say confinement is “stopping the viral spread”.

The total number of deaths in France from Covid-19 reached 19,323, and nursing home deaths amount to more than one third of the total. – Reuters/AP