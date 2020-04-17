Coronavirus: 5,000 return to Ireland and 1,000 want to come home

Some 5,000 Irish citizens have returned to Ireland over the last month as the global coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Over the Easter weekend alone, citizens were repatriated from Vietnam, Cambodia, New Zealand and South Africa.

A further 1,000 citizens have conveyed an interest in returning home, the Government has revealed.

Meanwhile, more than 45,000 employers are now registered with the temporary wage subsidy scheme set up to keep workers in employment during the pandemic and associated restrictions on movement and commerce.

To date €267 million has been drawn down from the scheme and most of it will be in the bank accounts of employers next Monday, the assistant general secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan has told a daily briefing on Friday.

The Government is increasing the amount it will pay under the coronavirus wage subsidy scheme in a bid to keep more part-time workers on the payroll.

The subsidy, introduced as an emergency measure last month, will be increased from 70 per cent to 85 per cent for employees who earn less than €24,400 per year.

Under the changes, the scheme will also be extended to higher-paid workers – those earning over €76,000 – in a bid to reduce the number of people being laid off.

The move comes after employers said that some of their part-time and low-paid staff were not working because they could earn more from the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Glas payments to farmers will be brought forward by a month and €26 million will start issuing to 42,300 farmers early next week.