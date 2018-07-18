British Airways computer problems affecting flights at Heathrow

British Airways operations at London’s Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, have been disrupted because of an issue with some of their IT systems.

In a tweet issued this evening, the airline said it was experiencing disruption to flights “as a result of an issue with some of our IT systems”.

“We are working hard to urgently resolve the matter and are sorry for the disruption to some customers’ travel plans,” it said.

So far, three British Airways flights from London into Dublin have been delayed.

The airline suffered a massive computer system failure last year caused by a power supply issue near Heathrow, which stranded 75,000 customers over a busy holiday weekend.

Separately, operations at Heathrow Airport began returning to normal on Wednesday evening after the control tower was briefly evacuated when a fire alarm was activated.

A spokeswoman for the airport said some flights would probably be delayed. “We apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused,” said a spokeswoman for the airport.

“Emergency services responded using our regular safety procedures, and our operations have started to resume.” – Reuters