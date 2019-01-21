Brexit: Barnier says withdrawal agreement is best deal possible

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the Brexit Withdrawal Deal, which was comprehensively rejected by the House of Commons last week, remains the best agreement possible for Britain.

Mr Barnier also appeared to rule out the prospect of the UK striking a bilateral deal with Ireland to break the deadlock over the deal.

British prime minister Theresa May will try to break the Brexit deadlock on Monday afternoon by setting out proposals that are expected to focus on winning more concessions from the EU.

Mr Barnier has been consistent since Mrs May’s deal suffered a crushing defeat last week that the EU would consider a potential British request for closer post-Brexit ties but will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

“The withdrawal agreement with all its dimensions, including the backstop, is the best deal possible,” Mr Barnier told RTÉ in an interview after a 45-minute meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Brussels.

The backstop means that in the absence of another solution for the Border, Northern Ireland would effectively remain within the EU customs union. It is designed to avoid the return of a hard border in Ireland but has become the biggest obstacle to securing a withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU.

Future relationship

“As I see, following carefully the political debate in London, this debate is much more now on the future relationship. As I said last week at the EU parliament, if the UK want to be more ambitious, we are ready to be,” Mr Barnier said.

“It is now for the UK leaders to build a stable and positive majority for a deal. We are waiting for the next steps from the UK government but we are ready to work again on the political declaration.”

However, Poland’s foreign minister reportedly said on Monday he favoured limiting the Irish backstop to five years in order to unblock the Brexit deadlock.

“I’ve just discussed that idea with my (Irish) counterpart Simon Coveney and also with (British foreign minister) Jeremy Hunt today, I think it would be one of the solutions so that’s (an) idea to be discussed, I think within the European Union,” Jacek Czaputowicz told the BBC.

On Monday morning Downing Street ruled out seeking changes to the Belfast Agreement in an attempt to overcome the impasse over the Northern Ireland backstop.

Mrs May’s official spokesman also dismissed a report – in The Daily Telegraph - that she was considering a proposal to replace the backstop with a commitment to avoid a hard Border written into the Agreement.

“The PM has made clear on multiple occasions that we are committed to upholding the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts and still agreeing a solution that avoids a hard Border between Northern Ireland and Ireland,” he said.

The spokesman also dismissed a report that the prime minister wanted to replace the backstop with a bilateral agreement between Dublin and London. “It’s not something that we’re looking at,” he said.

He confirmed, however, that Mrs May viewed the backstop as the biggest obstacle in the way of winning parliamentary support for her Brexit withdrawal deal.

“The PM is committed to the guarantee that she gave to the people of Northern Ireland that there’ll be no return to a hard Border. But in the wake of losing last week’s vote by a significant margin it’s obvious that further work needs to be done to get the support of the House and that’s what we continue to work to achieve,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Coveney yesterday rejected suggestions of a bilateral treaty with Ireland to avoid a backstop, describing it as a “non-starter”.

Following the crushing defeat last week of her Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels, Mrs May will try to break the deadlock by setting out new proposals in parliament this afternoon that are expected to focus on winning more concessions from the European Union.

Bilateral

On Monday morning Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee reiterated a point made by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney over the weekend that the Irish Government will not engage in bilateral negotiations with the UK.

Mrs May held a conference call with her cabinet on Sunday after her first round of cross-party contacts last week but there was little expectation she was ready to offer concessions that could win over opposition MPs.

Instead, reports suggested she was preparing to press for changes to the Northern Ireland backstop in the hope she can win round Tory Brexiteers and the DUP who voted against her original deal. - Additional reporting Agencies