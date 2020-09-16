Yoshihide Suga formally voted in as Japan’s prime minister

Japan’s Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament’s lower house on Wednesday, becoming the country’s first new leader in nearly eight years.

Mr Suga said he had readied a “continuity cabinet” and is expected to keep about half of predecessor Shinzo Abe’s ministers.

He previously served in the pivotal post of chief cabinet secretary and has pledged to pursue many similar programmes, including the “Abenomics” economic strategy, and to forge ahead with structural reforms, including deregulation and streamlining bureaucracy.

Mr Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, resigned because of ill health.

Mr Suga won 314 votes out of 462 cast by parliament’s lower house members. The chamber takes precedence in electing a premier over the upper house, which was also expected to pick Mr Suga because of a ruling bloc majority.

The 71-year-old, who won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race by a landslide earlier this week, faces a plethora of challenges, including tackling Covid-19 while reviving a battered economy and dealing with a rapidly aging society.

With little direct diplomatic experience, Mr Suga must also cope with an intensifying US-China rivalry, build ties with the winner of November’s US election and try to keep Japan’s own relations with Beijing on track.

Key players

Among those expected to retain their cabinet jobs are key players such as finance minister Taro Aso and foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi, along with Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto and environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Mr Abe’s younger brother, Nobuo Kishi, is likely to be tapped for the defence portfolio, while outgoing defence minister Taro Kono will take charge of administrative reform, a post he has held before.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Mr Abe’s point man on the Covid-19 response, will remain economy minister, while trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, the son of a politician whom Mr Suga looked up as his mentor, will also retain his post, media reported.

Katsunobu Kato, outgoing health minister and a close Suga ally, is expected to become chief cabinet secretary.

“Suga will continue Abe’s economic policies and there will be no short-term impact on markets,” said Kensuke Niihara, chief investment officer of State Street Global Advisors Japan.

“In the longer term, because foreign investors’ interest in Japanese stocks has been low, if he presses ahead with structural reforms and deregulations, that is a theme investors like and would be a positive surprise.”

Mr Suga has criticised Japan’s top three mobile phone carriers, NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp , saying they should return more money to the public and face more competition.

He has also said Japan may eventually need to raise its 10 per cent sales tax to pay for social security, but not for the next decade.

Speculation has simmered that Mr Suga might call a snap election for parliament’s lower house to take advantage of any rise in public support, although he has said handling the pandemic and reviving the economy are his top priorities. - Reuters