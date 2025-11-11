Suicide bomber kills 12 outside court building in Pakistan capital

Firefighters douse a car at the suicide blast site in Islamabad on Tuesday. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

A suicide bomber killed at least 12 people outside a court building in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Tuesday, interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

Several others were wounded and some were in a critical condition, a hospital source said.

The bomber tried to enter the court building on foot, but detonated the device outside, close to a police vehicle, after waiting there for 10 to 15 minutes, Mr Naqvi told reporters at the site.

“We are investigating this incident from different angles. It is not just another bombing. It happened right in Islamabad,” the minister said.

The blast hit near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

People covered in blood lay next to a police van, in videos and pictures on local media.

The bomb come a day after a deadly car blast in the Indian capital.

India prime minister Narendra Modi has vowed to bring to justice all those responsible for an explosion near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening which killed at least eight people and injured 20.

It was the first such blast in the heavily guarded city of more than 30 million since 2011.

“Today, I have come to Bhutan with a very heavy heart,” Modi said in Thimphu, the capital of the neighbouring Himalayan nation, as he arrived on Tuesday for a scheduled visit.

“The horrific incident that happened in Delhi last evening has deeply disturbed everyone,” Modi told a public meeting.

“Our agencies will get to the very bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice.” - Reuters