Tokyo’s famous fish market marks its last day in original location

Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji market, the world’s largest fish market and a major tourist attraction, had its last day on Saturday before a controversial move to a new site next week.

Hundreds of fishmongers are packing up and preparing to leave Tsukiji for a gleaming new multibillion-euro market set to open on Thursday on reclaimed land farther from central Tokyo.

The most expensive fish – a 162kg tuna – at the market’s final early morning tuna auction sold for 4.3 million yen (€32,787), Kyodo News said. Business at Tsukiji officially ended at noon local time.

“I am very grateful and happy that we could have continued business smoothly all these years until today. I would like to thank Tsukiji from the bottom of my heart,” Hiroyasu Itoh, chairman of the seafood wholesalers’ association, told reporters.

The 83-year-old Tsukiji market drew tens of thousands of visitors a year to its warren of stalls with exotic species of fish and fresh sushi. But it had become dilapidated and unsanitary, city officials said, when planning the move to a new site in Toyosu, a man-made island in Tokyo Bay.

Buyers inspect tuna prior to the final auction at Tsukiji market in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

A survey taken by a group opposed to the relocation found that more than 80 per cent of Tsukiji fish traders were against the move to Toyosu.

Takeshi Ohashi, a 44-year-old former Tsukiji worker, went to the market with his wife to bid farewell.

“I am sad to see Tsukiji close but I do look forward to seeing what the land will be used for after this and how Tokyo will develop going forward,” Mr Ohashi said.

The old Tsukiji site will provide temporary parking for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and eventually become a tourist centre. – Reuters