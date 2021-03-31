RTÉ Beijing correspondent flees China with husband after threats

RTÉ’s Beijing correspondent Yvonne Murray has been forced to flee China with her family amid concerns for the safety of her husband, veteran BBC journalist John Sudworth.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) said Sudworth had relocated to Taiwan “amid concerns for his safety and that of his family,” adding that Murray had left with him.

In a statement, the BBC said: “John’s reporting has exposed truths the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know.”

The couple, who have three young children, have been based in China for the past nine years.

The FCCC said: “Sudworth left after months of personal attacks and disinformation targeting him and his BBC colleagues. These included videos posted online by state media that named him and used footage of him obtained from Chinese police cameras.”

Sudworth had already endured a long period of uncertainty about his ability to raise his young family in Beijing, after spending the past two years being kept on a series of short visas, variously lasting one, three and six months, the correspondents’ club said.

His harassment “appeared to be in retaliation for his coverage of Xinjiang, the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues that Chinese foreign ministry officials repeatedly said had crossed ‘red lines’,” the FCCC’s statement said.

The departure of Sudworth and Murray “is a loss for the journalism community in China and more broadly, for anyone committed to understanding the country,” the group said.

Sudworth told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “We have faced threats of legal action as well as massive surveillance now, obstruction and intimidation whenever and wherever we try to film.

“In the end we, as a family based in Beijing, along with the BBC, decided it was just too risky to carry on — which is, of course, sadly precisely the point of that kind of intimidation — and we have relocated to Taiwan.

“We left in a hurry, followed by plain clothed police all the way to the airport and through the check-in hall, the true grim reality for reporters here being made clear all the way to the very end.”

China has a long history of cracking down on the foreign press corps but moves against them have intensified in recent years.

Last year Beijing expelled 18 journalists working for The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal in response to US moves to reduce the number of Chinese journalists working in America.

The last two journalists working in China for Australian media outlets also left China last year amid a tense diplomatic standoff between Beijing and Canberra.