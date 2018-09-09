Remains of children among 'up to five' bodies found by police at Perth home

Australian police found up to five dead people including a woman and children on Sunday in a suburb of the western city of Perth, a senior officer said.

“This is early and we’ve not yet fully examined the scene. We understand that there are adults and children involved,” Western Australia police assistant commissioner Paul Steel told a news conference.

Mr Steel said up to five bodies had been found at the scene when police arrived at noon. Investigators were still there.

“I can say there was at least one woman but I can’t say more than that I’m afraid. The scene has not yet been forensically examined so the exact number of adults and children is actually unknown to me,” said Mr Steel.

He did not say how the people were killed or if any weapons were found.

In a statement, police media said that late on Sunday morning a man in his 20s went to a regional WA police station and provided information which caused police to go to a home on Coode Street.

“Attending police discovered the deceased bodies of several people including children believed to be up to five persons,” the statement said.

“The man is currently in custody and assisting police with their inquiries. There are no ongoing concerns for public safety as a result of this incident.”

The homicide squad was undertaking a thorough investigation, police media said.–Guardian/Reuters