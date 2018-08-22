Australian prime minister faces second leadership challenge

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s grip on power slipped further on Wednesday when he was forced to abandon his centrepiece tax policy and a rival in his own party canvassed support for a second challenge.

Mr Turnbull’s legislative agenda crumbled around him this week as he first watered down his main energy policy and then withdrew planned tax cuts for corporations, at the same time as he fought off a growing challenge from former home affairs minister Peter Dutton.

Mr Dutton challenged Mr Turnbull on Tuesday in a vote by the Liberal Party, the senior partner in the centre-right government coalition, that likely marked the beginning of the end for Mr Turnbull.

Mr Turnbull won the party-room vote 48-35 but the narrow margin of the victory made another challenge almost certain in a country that has earned a reputation for a revolving door of political leaders, with four prime ministers since 2009.

Mr Dutton, a conservative who needs to win over only seven more colleagues to become leader, said he was already canvassing party support for another tilt at Mr Turnbull, possibly as early as this week.

“I’m speaking to colleagues,” he told 3AW Radio. “If I believe the majority of colleagues support me then I will consider my position.”

Early election

Deepening speculation about Mr Turnbull’s future, governor-general Peter Cosgrove cancelled travel plans and will remain in Canberra this week, a source familiar with the plans said.

Mr Cosgrove is Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Australia and would need to be on hand to swear in a new prime minister if Mr Turnbull was ousted, or to accept his request to dissolve parliament if he decides to call an early election.

The next election is due by May.

Mr Turnbull came to power in a party-room coup in September 2015 over former premier Tony Abbott, who also survived an internal leadership contest before his eventual defeat.

A social liberal and multi-millionaire former merchant banker, Mr Turnbull rode an early wave of popular support but he has struggled to appeal to conservative voters and only narrowly won an election in 2016.

Progressive supporters have also been disappointed as they watched government policies shift to the right as Mr Turnbull tried to appease a powerful right-leaning backbench.

Mr Dutton, a hardline conservative who carved out his reputation overseeing Australia’s harsh immigration policy, is unpopular with moderate voters, raising the possibility that a third, centrist candidate might still emerge. – Reuters