Bangladesh’s Gen Z voters pin hopes on jobs, governance and freedom

Jobs, governance and the freedom to speak without fear top the priorities of Bangladesh’s Gen Z voters as the south Asian country ‌heads into a national election called after a student-led uprising in 2024 toppled long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Thursday’s vote is considered the Muslim-majority nation’s first competitive election since 2009, even though Hasina’s Awami League party has been ​barred from contesting as the country’s election commission has suspended its registration.

A decisive result is critical for restoring stability in the nation of 175 million after months of unrest that has disrupted big industries, including the garments sector in the world’s second-largest exporter.

Nearly 28 per cent of Bangladesh’s population is between the ages of 15-29, or from Gen Z, according to government estimates from 2022. After taking a leading role in Hasina’s 2024 ousting, ​these youngsters are expected to come out in large numbers to vote, and their choices could be crucial in a close contest.

But there has been no big reform in the interim, and no viable alternative party ⁠has emerged, according to many, leaving the battle for government mostly between frontrunners Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami, both established parties.

“This election comes from the ‌July [2024] ‌movement,” ​said Farhan Sadik (20). “If candidates think they can do politics the old way, that won’t work.”

A youth-driven party born out of the country’s 2024 uprising has joined Jamaat in a coalition; however, most analysts expect BNP to win.

Shakil Ahmed, a government and politics professor ⁠at Jahangirnagar University, said young voters were “looking for a new political class to ​take charge”.

“Since the newly formed party has not provided a broad-based political platform, the ​BNP is expected to be their preferred choice.”

Asif Shahan, a professor at the University of Dhaka, said Gen Z voters were likely to back Jamaat. “It may not be decisive, ‌but it will certainly give Jamaat a significant boost,” he said.

Gen Z voters that Reuters spoke to said their main issues were job opportunities and political freedom.

“I expect the new government to understand ⁠young job seekers like me,” said Monika Akter (24) from Bogura ⁠district, who will vote for the first time. “We ​need a fair and transparent recruitment and exam process. Especially National University graduates – we suffer the most.”

Mohammed Muniruzzaman (21) added: “About 86 per cent of National University students are unemployed – that’s really painful. We don’t want to finish our studies and remain jobless. We need IT-based education so we can compete globally.”

National University is a public institution that runs over 2,200 colleges across Bangladesh.

Freedom of expression – which critics say was sharply curtailed under Hasina – is another defining issue.

“We couldn’t speak freely during the fascist period,” said journalist Mohammed Saimum Jahan (22). “Whoever comes to power, we need freedom of speech – even to criticise the government.”

In rural areas, Gen Z voters were focused more on bread and butter issues.

“We spend a lot on seeds and fertiliser, but when we sell vegetables, we don’t get a fair rate,” ‌said Farhana Akhter (21), from a farming ⁠family in Bogura. “We don’t expect miracles in one day, but we hope things improve step by step.”

Some young voters said they were turning toward parties they believe can deliver locally, rather than the BNP or Jamaat.

“This time we want a peaceful country where young people can earn by work, ‌not by gambling or crime,” said Mohammad Tarek (20), a horse-cart driver.

Some voters remain undecided. “All I remember is the Awami regime,” said 19-year-old Suraiya Khatun. “I don’t really know how BNP or Jamaat work. I’m still ​deciding.”

Another issue was the safety of minorities in the Muslim-majority nation.

“We are always tagged as a minority,” said Promila ​Rani Das (24), a Hindu. “This is our country too.”

Mohammad Shakil (22), a driver, said: “Whoever comes to power must put humanity first. We ordinary people of all religions just want to live peacefully.” – Reuters