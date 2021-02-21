Seven people killed in plane crash near Nigerian airport

Seven people have died in Nigeria after a small passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja airport due to engine failure on Sunday, the air force said.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash,” air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said in a statement.

The Beechcraft King Air B350i aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna, he said. The city of Minna lies about 110km northwest of Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Dozens of military and airport officials picked through the charred remnants of the plane, just outside the airport perimeter.

Fire engines and ambulances stood by. A smell of burning chemicals persisted but no fire or smoke were visible, a witness said. – Reuters