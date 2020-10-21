Travellers call on comedian Des Bishop to apologise for ‘absolutely appalling’ comments

Travellers’ groups are calling on comedian Des Bishop to apologise for comments in which he described the community as inbred and violent.

During an interview with US radio station Sirius XM, Bishop said Travellers “drink a lot”, “get violent when they drink”, “are sort of feudal” and “are all on social welfare”.

He gave a wide-ranging interview on the Jim and Sam Show, a weekday morning show on the Manhattan-based Sirius XM, in March 2018. The satellite channel has 34 million subscribers. A YouTube video of the interview has been shared widely in recent weeks by the community.

Early in the 40 minute interview Bishop is asked by hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts about the “those bare-knuckle fighters”.

Responding, Bishop says they are “Travellers” and says: “The Travellers are like, they are very discriminated against”.

He tells how he “lived with them for a month” in Tuam, Co Galway, for a documentary on stand-up comedy “in bad areas”.

“They were great. They were great fun. but you know, like all marginalised, disadvantaged groups they have some social problems.”

Asked: “Did they drink?” he said: “They drink a lot. They get violent when they drink. They’re sort of feudal, so they have a lot of feuds. They are kind of tribal I should say, so they have a lot of feuds so when families turn against each other, it can be quite bloody and violent. But not so much with guns, but with axes and machetes and so on.”

Describing the community as “rough” and “paranoid”, he said “there is a lot of inbreeding”.

“Like the first Holy Communion for the Travellers is like unbelievable. Horse-drawn carriages, kids are all dolled up. They spend, and it’s funny because they are all on social welfare, people say they are all on social welfare, but they spend so much money on their communion dresses.” Asked if they are poor, he responds: “Well, quote unquote, ‘they’re poor’, yeah.”

At another point Bishop says he “always sticks up for” Travellers, adding they are “hated” by the Irish, calling this “irrational” and “classic racism”.

The interview re-emerged after being posted by Traveller comedian Martin Beanz Ward, with the comment: “I’m asking him to apologise to my community publicly. No cancelling or blacklisting, just an opportunity to learn and grow.”

Bernard Joyce, director of the Irish Traveller Movement, described Bishop’s comments as “shocking, degrading and racist” adding they caused hurt both then and now “in the community which is unacceptable. An unreserved apology to Travellers who experience widespread racism would go some way towards doing the right thing.”

Martin Collins, co-director of Pavee Point, said the comments were “absolutely appalling”.

He said: “Of course they are racist and of course he should apologise. There are some Travellers though, working in the arts, who inadvertently cause hurt also when they use stereotypes of their own community.”

Bishop, despite repeated requests for a response through his agent for over a week, did not provide a comment. Sirius XM did not respond to The Irish Times.