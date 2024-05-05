Trinity College Dublin extends closure of Book of Kells as Gaza protest continues

Students encamped in TCD in protest at the university’s ties with Israel will stay “indefinitely, until our demands are met”, a spokesman for the group said.

The Book of Kells is to remain closed on Tuesday and restrictions on public access to the Trinity College Dublin (TCD) campus “remains unchanged” as a student protest against the university’s ties to Israel continues.

Students erected an encampment on Fellow’s Square on Friday night in protest against the university’s links to Israel, saying they will remain in place “indefinitely” until their demands are met.

Soon after, the university restricted access to students and staff with valid college ID cards only to ensure student safety, while libraries and the sports centre have been closed until further notice.

A spokeswoman for TCD confirmed that the Book of Kells, the entrance to which is currently blocked by stacked benches, would remain closed on Tuesday and that customers with paid bookings would be refunded.

“The situation remains unchanged. Only staff, students and residents have access to campus,” she said.

The encampment grew to accommodate about 50 tents on Saturday morning before increasing again to more than 70 on Sunday, according to protesters. It is understood that informal negotiations between protesters and management are ongoing, though “constant” talks have been held over recent months.

The protest came after TCD students’ union (TCDSU) was fined €214,000 for financial losses incurred by disruptive protests throughout the year. The penalty sparked criticism from students, academics and some politicians, who described it as setting a “dangerous precedent” and an attempt to suppress student protest.

Outgoing TCDSU president László Molnárfi said the union would not be paying the fine, adding that the university has “declared war” on students.

“This is a clear attempt at intimidating, suppressing and threatening the student voice and student movement. We will not be paying. University management are issuing this fine because they’re scared of our power,” he said.

Mr Molnárfi said legal action would be taken by the union to challenge the fine if it is not withdrawn, although he acknowledged that it will not be able to go against any court order. “Until that happens, we will be taking every possible avenue to fight it.”

Speaking on Newstalk on Sunday, Mr Molnárfi said the public support for the protest has been “absolutely overwhelming” and that supportive messages had been received from students “all over the world”.

Labour’s further and higher education spokeswoman, Senator Annie Hoey, expressed support for the student protest and encampment.

“The students have protested these issues consistently, and by Trinity’s rules, for the past number of months but there has been little response or action taken,” she said. “Protest that does not cause an interruption or nuisance for the University have been ignored. It is right for the students to escalate their protest.

“Solidarity with the students of Trinity College Dublin. They are doing the heavy lifting on this issue and we need to see our universities divest from being complicit in genocide.”

Despite the campus being closed to the public, only permitting staff and students on campus, MEP Clare Daly managed to gain access to speak to protesters on Saturday.

A video posted by Ms Daly on X, formerly Twitter, shows her telling the protesters that they are “an absolute inspiration” and that they were doing what “all of those across Europe” should be doing.