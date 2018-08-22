Thousands from across globe to attend RDS Pastoral Congress

In the region of 37,000 people from 116 countries are set to descend upon the RDS in Dublin for the World Meeting of Families (WMoF) Pastoral Congress over the next three days.

On Tuesday night ceremonies took place across the 26 dioceses of Ireland to mark the opening of the WMoF, which will culminate on Sunday with an open-air Mass at the Phoenix Park with Pope Francis. Church bells rang out across the dioceses with the lead ceremony taking place at the RDS.

The three-day pastoral congress opens on Wednesday and will reflect on the “The Gospel of the Family: Joy for the World”. It is due to include keynote speakers, workshops, talks and discussion as well as activities for children.

The congress will also include daily celebration of the Eucharist, prayerful activities, exhibitions, cultural events and musical performances.

Some of the topics that will form a focus of attention will include the role of technology in the family, impact of conflict on families and children, women’s leadership roles, role of education in raising families out of poverty and building a more sustainable approach to the economy, work and environment.

Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin will give the keynote address on Wednesday in place of Cardinal William Wuerl who has withdrawn from the event. Baroness Sheila Hollins is to stand in for Cardinal Séan O’Malley on Wednesday. Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias will be the main celebrant and homilist on Wednesday.

Communications manager for the World Meeting of Families Brenda Drumm said tickets for the RDS have been sold out this past six weeks.

Ms Drumm said there had been no cancellation of tickets for the congress but a small waiting list remains.

Organisers have said there is no parking in the RDS during the congress. Paid parking options near the venue include Marian College, the Merrion Cricket Club, St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Donnybrook and the Licensed Vintners Association on Anglesea Road. Paid parking for coaches is available at UCD.

There will be limited wheelchair parking off Merrion Road, at the front of the RDS on a first-come, first-served basis. Pilgrims are advised to use public transport to and from the venue.

Festival of Families

There are no facilities to leave baggage or coats within the RDS and those attending are recommended to travel light.

Pope Francis is due to address more than 80,000 people at Croke Park on Saturday evening for the Festival of Families, a two-hour concert-type event of spoken word, music and dance.

Andrea Bocelli will perform at the Festival of Families in Croke Park on Saturday night at which 80,000 people are expected. Photograph: Brian Bateson/Provision

Among those set to perform are Andrea Bocelli, The Riverdance Troupe, Nathan Carter, Dana Masters, Daniel O’Donnell and Celine Byrne.

The pope will travel to Knock in Co Mayo on Sunday morning before returning to Dublin in the afternoon for Mass at the Phoenix Park, at which in excess of 500,000 are expected to attend.

Bus Éireann said special inter-city services to Dublin and Knock for the pope’s visit have limited remaining availability. Consequently, the company has urged customers to buy tickets online before bookings close on Friday afternoon.

The travel operator said “a greatly enhanced schedule” will mean capacity expands by more than 100 per cent on Sunday, with in excess of 800 trips on commuter and Expressway services to and from Dublin city.

It said all other services in the greater Dublin area will operate as normal, with diversions, and some likely delays expected, along with restricted stops in some cases.