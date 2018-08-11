Dear Pope Francis: Write an open letter to the Pope
The Irish Times invites you to write a letter to Pope Francis in advance of his Irish visit
Is there anything you’d like to say Pope Francis? In advance of his visit to Ireland on August 25th, we are asking readers to write a letter to the pontiff. Are you a big fan of his? Do you think he is doing a good job? Do you have an issue with his visit, or with the Catholic Church? Get it off your chest in a letter, using the tool here, and we’ll publish a selection of the best ones in the Irish Times and/or on irishtimes.com.