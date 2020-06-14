Man (70s) dies in Co Mayo road collision

Gardaí in Co Mayo are appealing for witnesses to a road collision in which a man in his 70s died.

The man died after the car he was driving was in collision with a truck at about 9.45am on Saturday, on the N5 at Belleek, Castlebar.

He was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital in a critical condition and died on Sunday. No-one else was injured in the incident.

Gardaí at Castlebar are appealing for appealing for any road users in the area at the time who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this footage available. Anyone with information can contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.