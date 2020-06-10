Childcare funding plan: The main points

A €75m funding package will ensure childcare providers will not have to charge higher fees than before Covid-19, the Government has revealed.

The new funding model will run from June 29th to August 23rd.

Here are the main points:

The overall value of the plan for the childcare sector is €75m and it is hoped this will allow 1,800 creches to open their doors.

This includes a once-off reopening grant of €18m which can be used for extra staffing costs or to provide training and resources, such as books and toys for a play pod.

The amount of grant for each provider will be based on number of children on department schemes pre-Covid 19.

Services which open on June 29th or within a week of that date and who stay open until late August will receive higher grants than those reopening in August or September.

Providers with fewer than 11 children will receive €2,000 if they reopen later this month or €1,000 if they reopen in late August or September.

Services with between 12 to 40 children will receive €4,000 if they reopen later this month or €2,000 if they reopen in late August or September.

Providers with between 41 to 100 children will receive €7,000 if they reopen later this month or €3,500 if they reopen in late August or September.

Services with more than 100 children will receive €10,000 if they reopen later this month or €5,000 if they reopen in late August or September.

There will also be a once-off capital grant of €14.2m for all registered centre based services re-opening between June 29th and the beginning of September.

This can be used to buy outdoor play equipment; equipment for outdoor shade and shelter to make playing outside easier; additional toilet facilities; room dividers for play pods; screens in reception areas.

Under this element of the plan, providers with fewer than eleven children will receive €1,000; providers with between 12 to 40 children will receive €2,500; providers with between 41 to 100 children will receive €4,000 and those with more than 100 children will receive €6,000.

There will also be reopening grants worth €375,000 for childminders which work out at €500 per childminder.

The temporary wage subsidy scheme will continue until the end of August and will provide 85 per cent (or 70 per cent for higher incomes) towards the cost of wages.

Department schemes such as universal and targeted subsidies will be available.