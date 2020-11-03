How to survive Level 5 Covid curbs? Stay as busy as possible

Maureen Meehan from Cootehall, Co Roscommon, has four daughters living close by, but when Level-5 restrictions kicked in she didn’t waste time agonising about choosing one and upsetting three when it came to creating a social bubble.

The 72-year-old talented artist had other things on her mind as the restrictions kicked in, as she was about to move her easel from the kitchen table into a new studio at her home.

But she knows she’s luckier than other people who live alone.

“I am very lucky. The four girls are beside me, three in Cootehall and one in Carrick, ” explained the mother of five, who also has a son based in Dublin.

Last year, Maureen had her first solo exhibition “which sold out in an hour”. So her daughters recently arranged that a studio be built onto the back of her house on Gloria Road, a place-name familiar to all fans of John McGahern who spent his boyhood in Cootehall.

“I am calling it my Covid cove. It should be ready in a few days. I intend to hibernate there and it will help the time to pass,” says Maureen who reckons the key to getting through the weeks of Level 5 will be to stay as busy as possible.

“I got an order for a painting today so that was a great start,” she explained. Having spent decades painting “at the kitchen table”, she is hoping the new space will take her mind off Covid-19 news even if she has fewer visitors between now and December.

Tighter restrictions

On Wednesday, October 21st, the day before the restrictions tightened, three of Maureen’s daughters dropped in and she knows that however they organise it, they will ensure she has plenty of support in the coming weeks. “Two of them were out walking but they stayed at the gate and one of my daughters did the shopping for me. They are being very careful and to be honest I am a bit worried myself so I don’t intend to go out looking for it [Covid-19].”

“I miss my neighbours and having people in for a cup of tea but I do think the social bubbles are a good idea because it could be lonely,” said Maureen, whose husband John died almost seven years ago.

Phil Bye who lives in Knockvicar, Co Roscommon, has one daughter Lynne who will provide her with a social bubble throughout the Level 5 phase of restrictions.

The 80-year-old who has lived in Knockvicar for 10 years lost one social outlet earlier this year when the pandemic forced the closure of a local daycare centre run by Keadue social services .

“I miss that every week, the company and the chance to sit down and have dinner with other people,” said the retired nurse.

Cocooning wasn’t as bad as she feared . “I live in the country and neighbours were going back and forth on the road all the time and I could chat to them. And I have a garden and I love watching the birds.”

Countering isolation

Because of her medical background, Phil is acutely aware of the dangers of the virus. “I would not let anyone inside the door but I have Lynne and her husband living in Elphin which is only a 20-minute drive away so I am lucky. The worst thing about cocooning was the feeling that it would never end and I suppose it hasn’t ended yet”.

Julie Dockery, manager of Keadue social services, says shutting the daycare centre was hard but meal deliveries and daily phone calls to the service users have been key to countering isolation since March.

“We ring them every day and sometimes twice a day,” she said. “And we explain to the drivers that while they may be rushing to deliver all the meals on time they shouldn’t run away. It’s important to chat for even two minutes.”

She says social bubbles are a welcome development because Zoom and Skype are alien to many older people.

“We are talking about people who live in rural areas where I remind them to leave their phones on the windows or they might not get signal. Some don’t see anyone all day except the driver delivering their meals so any chance to provide human contact is good.”