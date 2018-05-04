How much are you paying for rent? Tell us your story

According to the latest Daft.ie report, rents have risen by 70 per cent since bottoming out in the recession and are now 23 per cent higher than their Celtic Tiger peak, according to a new report. The study shows rents increased during the first three months of 2018 – the 23rd quarter in succession – as the number of rental properties available nationwide continued to decline.

