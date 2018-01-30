Harris: Suggesting that women would abort disabled child is offensive

It is offensive to suggest that Irish women would seek an abortion to avoid having a child with a disability, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris pointed out that the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment had voted specifically to avoid disability as grounds for abortion.

Speaking on Tuesday after the Cabinet agreed on Monday night to propose a referendum on abortion to take place in early summer, the Minister said “it is offensive to suggest that women in Ireland are seeking abortions for this”.

Mr Harris said he had been contacted by parents of disabled children who did not want their child to be “manipulated” for the debate.

“I have no wish to use citizens to suit any political narrative. Nobody has the right to manipulate them,” he said.

The referendum will seek to replace the Eighth Amendment with a new constitutional provision specifically enabling the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

Ministers agreed the proposal to “repeal and replace” at a lengthy meeting at Government Buildings. Cabinet sources said the decision was unanimous.

If passed, the new constitutional article would state that the Oireachtas may provide for the termination of pregnancy in accordance with law.

The Government will then introduce legislation in accordance with the report of the Oireachtas committee, allowing for abortion on request up to 12 weeks.

Lone voice

After 12 weeks, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Monday night, abortion would be allowed only “in exceptional circumstances” where there was a serious risk to the life or health of the woman or where there was a fatal foetal abnormality

Mr Harris on Tuesday morning acknowledged that there are different views within the Cabinet. He said that Tánaiste Simon Coveney “is not a lone voice”, referring to Mr Coveney’s comments on Monday night that he will not support terminations up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

However, he said the Tánaiste would be calling for repeal of the Eighth Amendment and would be calling for people to vote Yes.

It is the job of the Government to facilitate the process. “Fixating” on individual TD’s views was missing the point, Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it is necessary to respect opposite views, but he could not close his eyes or stand over a situation where Irish women were taking abortion pills.

Support

Later on the same programme Fianna Fáil backbencher Mary Butler said that while she supported the referendum and the right of people to have their say, her position was that she wanted to continue to support the unborn.

She said she was against repealing the Eighth Amendment and said that two words had been conspicuous in their absence from the Taoiseach’s press conference on Monday night – “unborn child”.

“We are talking about taking the life of an unborn baby.”

Ms Butler said she felt the message coming from the Oireachtas committee had been “one-way traffic”.

She said she was aware the issue was emotive, divisive and personal, but it was up to every single Irish person to look at their own conscience and vote.

Ms Butler was also concerned about the repeated use of the word “journey”. “What is the destination? I’m afraid the journey is to abortion on demand,” she said.

She was also concerned the issue would be subject to what she called “Dáil arithmetic” and that in five years there could be a “very liberal Dáil” who might liberalise the law further.