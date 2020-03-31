Coronavirus: Strategy introduced to protect Dublin’s most vulnerable

A strategy to ensure services for Dublin city’s most in need – including older people, children at risk, vulnerable families and homeless people – continue to operate during the Coronavirus, has been put in place by Dublin City Council.

An 18 member forum headed by deputy council chief executive Brendan Kenny and involving representatives of the Garda, GAA, Tulsa, community and older people’s groups, as well as Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon, will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The forum will lead the co-ordination of Covid-19 community supports by working with the HSE, An Post, local groups and community welfare officers to identify vulnerable groups and individuals in Dublin city.

It aims to ensure the continuance of services through the delivery of “targeted social care supports” to those vulnerable groups and individuals, by identifying their particular issues and providing assistance where required.

It will also work to “harness offers of support and assistance” from local enterprises and businesses, as well as insuring existing community services are equipped to meet people’s needs by “collecting and mapping information on services and voluntary groups across the city to help direct requests for assistance and identify gaps in service”.

Helpline

A new helpline number - 012228555 - and email address - covidsupport@dublincity.ie - have been established to enable people to seek help or alert the council to others in need. These will operate 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

Typical services available will include: collection and delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, and medication where appropriate; transport to community testing centres, clinical assessment Hubs, GP and hospital appointments; social isolation supports and engagement; meals and their delivery; Garda related services; and other medical/health needs.

The Alone support line for older people 0818222024 will also feed into the new council system.

In relation to homelessness the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) is co-ordinating all Covid 19 issues for the Homeless population. The central placement service for singles and couples is at 01 - 222 6944 Monday to Friday: 10am - 4pm and homelesscps@dublincity.ie. The same service for families is 01 - 222 6977 Monday to Friday: 10am - 4pm and family.support@dublincity.ie.

The Homeless freephone number is 1800 707 707; for access to emergency accommodation out of hours.

The council’s Traveller Accommodation Unit is co-ordinating Covid 19 issues for the Traveller population in the city at 01 222 2283 traveller.accommodation@dublincity.ie

Sinn Féin councillor Daithi Doolan commended the council for stepping up in the crisis with a “great level of intensity” to meet the demands of vulnerable groups.

“The demand for these services will naturally be higher in the city and I really think the council has stepped up to meet this demand with a great level of intensity.”

Mr Doolan said it was particularly heartening to see the interagency response that was being co-ordinated by the council.

“The combination of work on the ground combined with the council’s infrastructure, will help to ensure that everyone’s basic needs are met. It really shows the strength of the public sector coming into its own.”