Science Foundation Ireland awards 641 schools for Stem efforts

A total of 641 primary schools have received a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Science and Maths Award for 2018. The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) among primary school students and teachers.

The awards were announced jointly by Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys and Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan.

To qualify for the awards, schools are required to keep a log of Stem activities they have undertaken in the classroom throughout the academic year.

Experiments

Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, going on Stem-related field trips, using digital technology and maths as part of their science work, hosting scientist and engineer speaker visits and holding a science open day in the school.

Margie McCarthy, interim director of innovation and education at SFI, said: “Science Foundation Ireland is committed to making Stem accessible to all, breaking down the barriers and encouraging students to engage with science and maths in a fun and creative way. It is extremely encouraging to see so many primary schools from across the country taking part and I commend all the teachers involved for their commitment to Stem.”

More information on the awards is available at: www.primaryscience.ie