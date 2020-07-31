Siptu calls on Marc MacSharry to withdraw public servants ‘box set’ remark

Ireland’s largest trade union has called on Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry to apologise and withdraw his remarks which alleged that public servants were using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to “lie on the couch and watch box sets”.

Siptu has said that its members have expressed “anger, disappointment and hurt” at Mr MacSharry’s comments, which they have described as “outrageous”.

During a Dáil debate on the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment on Tuesday night, Mr MacSharry alleged State employees were opportunistic in using the crisis “to do nothing”.

Mr MacSharry said he had “dealings” recently with one State agency “where no one will be back in that office until the end of August”. They are working from home and “you have to talk to an answering machine”.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Mr MacSharry repeated his controversial remarks, declaring that people should not have to put up with “mediocrity dressed up as efficiency”.

John King, Siptu’s deputy general secretary for the public service, said representatives of the union had originally decided not to respond to Mr MacSharry’s “theatrical attempt to grab cheap media headlines”.

“However, given the volume of emails, phone calls and messages from members over the last 24 hours since the deputy repeated his outrageous comments we believe we must give public expression to the level of anger, disappointment and hurt felt by public service workers working across the country,” he said.

Mr King added that the comments “clearly demonstrate a fundamental lack of appreciation and understanding of the efforts” made by public servants throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Siptu members in the public service are not only on the frontline of our hospitals and emergency services but have kept essential community services going throughout the crisis, are playing a pivotal role in contact tracing and testing, are volunteering to deliver essential goods to our most vulnerable and are processing record numbers of social protection payments,” he added.

“Our members are demanding Deputy MacSharry listens to the advice of his parliamentary colleagues in Fianna Fáil and other parties, withdraws his comments, apologises and puts an end to this kind of misleading rhetoric that only serves to divide public and private sector workers at a time when the economic recovery of the country requires unity and solidarity.”

Siptu is the latest group to express dissatisfaction over the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s remarks in recent days.

On Thursday, the Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants (AHCPS) called for the remarks to be withdrawn, adding that they were “ill-informed and ill-considered”.

“They [public servants] are, quite properly, offended and hurt at his blatant disregard, for what has been a national collective effort to navigate through the worst pandemic in living memory, led in no small way by our civil and public service,” the association said.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne has also called on his party colleague to retract his comments also saying they were “ill-informed”, while Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin wrote to Micheál Martin about the comments, which he described as “wrong, offensive and divisive”.