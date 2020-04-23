‘Who’s in charge?’ - Dáil questions Taoiseach amid warning on 'enemy of complacency'

Opposition party leaders have criticised the Government over what they have claimed is a lack of transparency and asked who is control of decision making.

Labour leader Alan Kelly questioned the make-up of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which he said had grown substantially since it was convened in January with 11 sub-groups and he asked if the Government had approved this.

“Ultimate decision making cannot be in the hands of a few and elected office cannot be subservient even in this crisis.”

He pointed out that his party’s call for a cross-party committee had been dismissed by the Dáil.

Mr Kelly said they had to heed the public health advice. “That is absolute. However, we also need to make sure that the formulas for providing this critical public health advice are working, robust and most importantly are transparent. I trust your belief that they are working but they certainly aren’t transparent.”

“I say all this today also as we look to chart a roadmap out of this crisis. Taoiseach it must be a roadmap decided ultimately by you and your Government and shaped by this chamber. The kite flying and mixed messaging from you and the Minister for Health last weekend must end. Remember everyone is hanging on your every word.”

Accountable

The Tipperary TD asked “who is NPHET ultimately accountable to? Who makes the final decisions? Do NPHET have to consult with you or the Minister for Health before making formal announcements that affect all the citizens of this country? I presume they do. But how does that happen?”

Mr Kelly also questioned why notes or minutes had not been published since the end of March.

“ There is a huge volume of people on this committee now and no disagreements of any decisions are documented.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said there had been “too often a sense of a resistance to being up-front about problems until the solution has been found. “There have been too many cases of legitimate questions asked by deputies and journalists being met by a lack of clarity or a deflection.”

He said it was important to recognised now that “ we are at the stage where the only way to proceed is to have a more open and inclusive debate about what is to be done.”

“ And we must move away from an approach which looks increasingly like decisions are to be taken first, and discussion will only be allowed afterwards.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said hospitals and their consultants should be dealing with the nursing homes in their locality. And she warned that the On Call for Ireland programme should be shifted to nursing homes.

She also called for spare capacity in private hospitals to be used for patients of nursing homes.

Earlier Mr Varadkar warned that the new enemy in dealing with coronavirus is “complacency”.

He also told the Dáil that testing for Covid-19 should be increased to 100,000 a week as the Government plans “to exit from different restrictions, and manage the aftermath”.

Mr Varadkar said however that “this is a big challenge that might not be possible but we will pull out all the stops”.

Control

He said “our new enemy is complacency” and “if we relax in the next few days or weeks, we could lose control over the spread of the virus.

“So far, we’ve not been able to slow transmission of the virus in every setting, and its impact in long term care residential facilities, nursing homes and other care facilities is great.”

He stressed that “the easing of public health measures will be gradual and will be done in a stepwise manner as required continuous effort by all of us to suppress and control this virus”.

Mr Varadkar said “we must leave a period of time between taking each step, so we can monitor the impact necessary.

“Certainly stricter social distancing measures may have to be reintroduced. If it looks like the virus is increasing again. We’ve seen this happen unfortunately in Japan in recent days.”

“We must do everything we can to avoid a post peak wave, or a second wave,” he said.